Apollo Silver Corp.: Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

Apollo currently has 242,610,395 shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 48,522,067 Shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and other convertible securities will be adjusted proportionately to reflect the 5:1 Consolidation ratio, including corresponding adjustments to exercise prices, in accordance with their respective terms. Post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about September 15, 2025.

A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation (the "Transfer Agent"), will be mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on exchanging physical share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Shares for new post-Consolidation Shares. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal may be obtained through the Transfer Agent by calling 604-559-8880 or by emailing admin@endeavortrust.com. Shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s), will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares.

