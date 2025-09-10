Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938039 | ISIN: US13811E1010 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.09.25 | 19:33
16,500 US-Dollar
-1,08 % -0,180
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation ("Canterbury" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPHC), today announced that the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to its dividend policy, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share that will be paid on October 14, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2025. At this quarterly rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.28 per common share.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: CPHC) owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is also pursuing a strategy to enhance shareholder value by the ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack that was originally designated for a project known as Canterbury Commons. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for the remaining underutilized land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Cautionary Statement

From time to time, in press releases and in other communications to shareholders or the investing public, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation may make forward-looking statements concerning possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities or plans based on management's beliefs and assumptions. These forward looking statements are typically preceded by the words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. Shareholders and the investing public should understand that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause actual performance, activities, future dividends or plans after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements when made.

Investor Contacts:

Randy Dehmer
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation
952-233-4828 or investorrelations@canterburypark.com

Richard Land, Jim Leahy
JCIR
212-835-8500 or cphc@jcir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.