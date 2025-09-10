Anzeige
WKN: A3D3BQ | ISIN: US28531P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: 43E0
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:06
3,960 Euro
-3,41 % -0,140
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
10.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
electroCore, Inc.: electroCore Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that Andy Brown has joined electroCore, effective September 9, 2025, as the Company's VP, Corporate Controller. The Compensation Committee of electroCore's Board of Directors granted 10,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to Mr. Brown in connection with the commencement of his employment. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Brown's commencement of employment pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 33% of the RSUs will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to Mr. Brown's continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. Upon vesting, the RSUs shall be settled in shares of the Company's common stock.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance. For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


