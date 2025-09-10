Major Drilling Group International Inc.: Major Drilling Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling" or the "Company") (TSX: MDI), the largest provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector, is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated July 17, 2025 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the hybrid annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") held September 9, 2025. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 83% (representing 68,665,121 common shares of the Corporation).

Each of the eight director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the nine director nominees:

Director Nominee % For % Against Caroline Donally 99.90% 0.10% Louis-Pierre Gignac 99.70% 0.30% Kim Keating 99.96% 0.04% Juliana Lam 99.96% 0.04% Denis Larocque 99.54% 0.46% Janice Rennie 99.07% 0.93% Sybil Veenman 99.63% 0.37% Jo Mark Zurel 96.71% 3.29%

The Board's approach to executive compensation received 98% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 95% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ under Major Drilling's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

