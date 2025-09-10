Anzeige
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A2DNC4 | ISIN: CA4838092084 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Completes Enrollment in U.S. Case Series Studies of its revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Spray

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) ("Kane Biotech" or "Kane") today announces that it has enrolled 28 participants in its revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Spray U.S. Case Series Studies, exceeding its 25-participant target.

US FDA 510(k) cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

US FDA 510(k) cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

For the clinical series, Kane engaged wound care and burn specialists in the U.S. Data is anticipated to be presented at various medical meetings in 2025 and 2026.

"Interest from clinicians and patients in the U.S. case series is encouraging," said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO. "revyve products can meaningfully improve outcomes for those suffering from challenging wounds and burns."

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE)

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. Its revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are US FDA 510(k) cleared. To learn more about revyve, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

Join Kane's Distribution List & Social Media:

To stay informed on the latest developments, sign-up for the Company's email distribution list HERE.

Follow Kane

Website: kanebiotech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanebiotech/

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis
Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer
Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc.
rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com
(780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar+.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29d77582-1218-4bbc-9c31-ebd8cec3ea69


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
