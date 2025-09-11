Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 09:10
25,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 08:48 Uhr
114 Leser
ABN AMRO completes EUR 250 million share buyback programme

ABN AMRO completes EUR 250 million share buyback programme

11 September 2025

ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 250 million share buyback programme which started on 7 August 2025.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 9,847,302 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 1.18% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 25.39. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme for 30.5% of the total program.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 5 September 2025 a remaining number of 1,447,302 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 25.33 for a total amount of EUR 36,656,673.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Note to editors, not for publication.
For more information, please contact:

ABN AMRO Press Office: e-mail pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number +31 (0)20 6288900.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
