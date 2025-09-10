Sharps Technology Inc: Sharps Technology and Pudgy Penguins Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharps Technology ("Sharps Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STSS), a leading publicly listed Solana treasury, and Pudgy Penguins, the globally recognized Web3 brand, today announced a strategic partnership to bring exposure and connectivity to the Solana digital asset treasury space.

Pudgy Penguins has emerged as one of the most iconic and innovative brands in crypto -often called the internet's Mickey Mouse and Asia's $ DOGE. With more than 220 billion content views and partnerships with major names including NASCAR, Walmart, and Lotte, Pudgy Penguins continues to bridge blockchain innovation with mainstream culture. Institutional recognition of the brand has also grown, highlighted by Canary's recent PENGU ETF filing.

The partnership represents another milestone for the team at STSS as it executes its highly differentiated digital asset treasury strategy. The Company recently acquired over two million SOL, valued north of $400 million and funded through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction led by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

"We're excited to be collaborating with STSS, who have built one of the most institutionally recognized Solana treasuries in the market," said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. "Verticalizing attention is important to the Pudgy Penguins thesis, and working with forward-thinking firms who see the value in culture, like STSS, will help accelerate the institutional adoption of Pudgy Penguins."

Through this collaboration, Pudgy Penguins' world-class IP will be integrated with STSS's institutional-grade Solana treasury, creating new opportunities for both retail and institutional audiences to engage with the Pudgy Penguins brand.

"Pudgy Penguins is one of the most widely recognized brands in Web3 and a cultural phenomenon that has captured millions globally," said James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS. "Our partnership will create new and exciting ways for a broader audience to participate in the digital asset space."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy, the anticipated benefits of its partnership with Pudgy Penguins, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises that produce consistent on-chain yield generation. Sharps Technology, following the closing of the PIPE and adoption of its digital asset treasury strategy, will provide access to the Solana network, the fastest and most used blockchain in the world.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They're committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

