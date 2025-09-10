Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AL39 | ISIN: US05366Y2019 | Ticker-Symbol: HSD1
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 21:26
19,000 Euro
-2,06 % -0,400
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIAT NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIAT NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20020,60010:25
20,20020,60009:05
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 22:01 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aviat Networks, Inc.: Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue of $115.3 million

Operating Income of $8.9 million; Non-GAAP Operating Income of $12.9 million

Net Income of $5.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.40; Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.83

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and twelve months ended June 27, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Completed fifth consecutive fiscal year of revenue growth
  • Grew quarterly GAAP Net Income to $5.2 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 236% versus the same period a year ago
  • Achieved the third consecutive record for quarterly Adjusted EBITDA with $15.1 million at 13.0% margin

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues: $115.3 million; North America revenues of $58.0 million, up $1.8 million from the year ago period
  • GAAP Results: Gross Margin 34.2%; Operating Expenses $30.6 million; Operating Income $8.9 million; Net Income $5.2 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.40
  • Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $15.1 million; Gross Margin 34.7%; Operating Expenses $27.1 million; Operating Income $12.9 million; Net Income $10.7 million; Net Income per share $0.83
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $59.7 million
  • Net Debt: $27.9 million

Full Year Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues: $434.6 million, up 6.5% from last year
  • GAAP Results: Gross Margin 32.1%; Operating Expenses $128.9 million; Operating Income $10.6 million; Net Income $1.3 million, Net Income per diluted share $0.10
  • Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $37.1 million; Gross Margin 32.8%; Operating Expenses $113.5 million; Operating Income $29.0 million; Net Income per diluted share $1.67

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenues
The Company reported total revenues of $115.3 million for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $116.7 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, a decrease of $(1.3) million or (1.1)%. North America revenue of $58.0 million increased by $1.8 million or 3.2%, compared to $56.2 million in the prior year due to growth in private network business. International revenue of $57.3 million decreased by $(3.1) million or (5.2)%, compared to $60.5 million in the prior year due to timing of certain mobile network projects.

For the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, total revenue increased by 6.5% to $434.6 million, compared to $408.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024. North America revenue of $207.6 million increased by $1.5 million or 0.7%, compared to $206.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024. International revenue of $227.0 million increased by $25.0 million or 12.4% as compared to $202.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Gross Margins
In the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 34.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 34.7%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.9% in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, a change of (110) and (120) basis points, respectively. The fluctuations were driven by project and regional customer mix.

For the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 32.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.4% in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Operating Expenses
The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $30.6 million for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $35.7 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, a decrease of $(5.1) million or (14.3)%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter were $27.1 million, compared to $31.3 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(4.1) million or (13.2)%.

For the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, the Company reported total operating expenses of $128.9 million, compared to $125.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, an increase of $3.5 million or 2.8%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the twelve months ended June 27, 2025 were $113.5 million, as compared to $105.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, an increase of $8.1 million or 7.7%.

Operating Income
The Company reported GAAP operating income of $8.9 million for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $5.5 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, an increase of $3.4 million or 62.8%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $12.9 million for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $10.6 million in the prior year, an increase of $2.3 million or 21.9%.

For the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $10.6 million, as compared to $19.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $(8.8) million or (45.5)%. Operating income decreased primarily due to merger and acquisition related expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $29.0 million, compared to $43.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $(14.1) million or (32.7)%.

Income Taxes
The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $5.0 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter.

For the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $2.2 million compared to $6.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share
The Company reported GAAP net income of $5.2 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and GAAP net income per share of $0.40. This compared to GAAP net income of $1.5 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.12 in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $10.7 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.83, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.2 million or $0.72 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $1.3 million for the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.10. This compared to GAAP net income of $10.8 million or $0.86 per share in the comparable fiscal 2024 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $21.4 million or net income per share of $1.67 for the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $39.2 million or $3.15 per share in the comparable fiscal 2024 period.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter was $15.1 million, compared to $11.9 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter.

For the twelve months ended June 27, 2025, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million, as compared to $48.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2024 period.

Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company reported $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 27, 2025, compared to $49.4 million as of March 28, 2025. As of June 27, 2025, total debt was $87.6 million.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Guidance
The Company established its fiscal 2026 full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

  • Full year Revenue between $440 and $460 million
  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $45.0 and $55.0 million

Conference Call Details
Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on September 10, 2025, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ended June 27, 2025. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Connaway, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

Upcoming Events
Aviat will participate in the upcoming 9th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 11, 2025 in New York, NY. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the company should contact their representative at Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2025, its recent acquisitions and acquisition strategy, process improvements, measures designed to improve internal controls, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income or earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: the disruption the 4RF and NEC transactions may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired 4RF and NEC businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the 4RF and NEC transactions on the expected timeline; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 10, 2025, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Investor Relations:
 Andrew Fredrickson
Email: [email protected]

Table 1

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 27,
2025


June 28,
2024


June 27,
2025


June 28,
2024

Revenues:








Product sales

$ 67,405


$ 78,795


$ 287,657


$ 274,205

Services

47,935


37,865


146,949


133,878

Total revenues

115,340


116,660


434,606


408,083

Cost of revenues:








Product sales

49,477


50,794


208,017


171,783

Services

26,397


24,727


87,153


91,568

Total cost of revenues

75,874


75,521


295,170


263,351

Gross margin

39,466


41,139


139,436


144,732

Operating expenses:








Research and development

7,434


10,985


35,768


36,426

Selling and administrative

21,134


23,059


89,482


85,038

Restructuring charges

2,019


1,640


3,611


3,867

Total operating expenses

30,587


35,684


128,861


125,331

Operating income

8,879


5,455


10,575


19,401

Interest expense, net

1,806


916


6,058


2,337

Other (income) expense, net

(3,106)


(70)


941


158

Income before income taxes

10,179


4,609


3,576


16,906

Provision for income taxes

4,982


3,060


2,235


6,146

Net income

$ 5,197


$ 1,549


$ 1,341


$ 10,760









Net income per share of common stock outstanding:








Basic

$ 0.41


$ 0.12


$ 0.11


$ 0.88

Diluted

$ 0.40


$ 0.12


$ 0.10


$ 0.86

Weighted-average shares outstanding:








Basic

12,709


12,597


12,681


12,182

Diluted

12,867


12,829


12,826


12,456

Table 2

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Summary

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(In thousands)

June 27,
2025


June 28,
2024

ASSETS




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 59,690


$ 64,622

Accounts receivable, net

180,321


158,013

Unbilled receivables

105,870


90,525

Inventories

83,979


62,267

Assets held for sale

-


2,720

Other current assets

33,715


27,076

Total current assets

463,575


405,223

Property, plant and equipment, net

17,453


9,480

Goodwill

19,655


8,217

Intangible assets, net

26,897


13,644

Deferred income taxes

88,149


83,112

Right of use assets

3,113


3,710

Other assets

14,454


11,837

Total long-term assets

169,721


130,000

Total assets

$ 633,296


$ 535,223

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 148,093


$ 92,854

Accrued expenses

38,897


42,148

Short-term lease liabilities

1,090


1,006

Advance payments and unearned revenue

73,735


58,839

Other current liabilities

1,757


21,614

Current portion of long-term debt

18,624


2,396

Total current liabilities

282,196


218,857

Long-term debt

68,966


45,954

Unearned revenue

8,063


7,413

Long-term lease liabilities

2,241


2,823

Other long-term liabilities

430


394

Reserve for uncertain tax positions

3,242


3,485

Deferred income taxes

4,975


412

Total liabilities

370,113


279,338

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholder's equity:




Preferred stock

-


-

Common stock

127


126

Treasury stock

(7,076)


(6,479)

Additional paid-in-capital

866,119


860,071

Accumulated deficit

(577,172)


(578,513)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,815)


(19,320)

Total stockholders' equity

263,183


255,885

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 633,296


$ 535,223

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.


1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


June 27,
2025


% of

Revenue


June 28,
2024


% of

Revenue


June 27,
2025


% of

Revenue


June 28,
2024


% of

Revenue


(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

GAAP gross margin

$ 39,466


34.2 %


$ 41,139


35.3 %


$ 139,436


32.1 %


$ 144,732


35.5 %

Share-based compensation

19




96




233




406



Merger and acquisition related expense

595




650




2,890




3,409



Non-GAAP gross margin

40,080


34.7 %


41,885


35.9 %


142,559


32.8 %


148,547


36.4 %

















GAAP research and development expenses

$ 7,434


6.4 %


$ 10,985


9.4 %


$ 35,768


8.2 %


$ 36,426


8.9 %

Share-based compensation

(78)




(141)




(534)




(593)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses

7,356


6.4 %


10,844


9.3 %


35,234


8.1 %


35,833


8.8 %

















GAAP selling and administrative expenses

$ 21,134


18.3 %


$ 23,059


19.8 %


$ 89,482


20.6 %


$ 85,038


20.8 %

Share-based compensation

(1,344)




(1,559)




(6,300)




(6,342)



Merger and acquisition related expense

(6)




(1,070)




(4,896)




(9,121)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses

19,784


17.2 %


20,430


17.5 %


78,286


18.0 %


69,575


17.0 %

















GAAP operating expense

$ 30,587


26.5 %


$ 35,684


30.6 %


$ 128,861


29.7 %


$ 125,331


30.7 %

Share-based compensation

(1,422)




(1,700)




(6,834)




(6,935)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses

(6)




(1,070)




(4,896)




(9,121)



Restructuring (charges) recovery

(2,019)




(1,640)




(3,611)




(3,867)



Non-GAAP operating expense

27,140


23.5 %


31,274


26.8 %


113,520


26.1 %


105,408


25.8 %

















GAAP operating income

$ 8,879


7.7 %


$ 5,455


4.7 %


$ 10,575


2.4 %


$ 19,401


4.8 %

Share-based compensation

1,441




1,796




7,067




7,341



Merger and acquisition related expense

601




1,720




7,786




12,530



Restructuring charges

2,019




1,640




3,611




3,867



Non-GAAP operating income

12,940


11.2 %


10,611


9.1 %


29,039


6.7 %


43,139


10.6 %

















GAAP income tax provision

$ 4,982


4.3 %


$ 3,060


2.6 %


$ 2,235


0.5 %


$ 6,146


1.5 %

Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate

(4,582)




(2,560)




(635)




(4,546)



Non-GAAP income tax provision

400


0.3 %


500


0.4 %


1,600


0.4 %


1,600


0.4 %

















GAAP net income

$ 5,197


4.5 %


$ 1,549


1.3 %


$ 1,341


0.3 %


$ 10,760


2.6 %

Share-based compensation

1,441




1,796




7,067




7,341



Merger and acquisition related expense

601




1,720




7,786




12,530



Restructuring charges

2,019




1,640




3,611




3,867



Other (income) expense, net

(3,106)




(70)




941




158



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate

4,582




2,560




635




4,546



Non-GAAP net income

$ 10,734


9.3 %


$ 9,195


7.9 %


$ 21,381


4.9 %


$ 39,202


9.6 %

















Diluted net income per share:

GAAP

$ 0.40




$ 0.12




$ 0.10




$ 0.86



Non-GAAP

$ 0.83




$ 0.72




$ 1.67




$ 3.15



















Shares used in computing net income per share
















GAAP

12,867




12,829




12,826




12,456



Non-GAAP

12,867




12,829




12,826




12,456



















Adjusted EBITDA:
















GAAP net income

$ 5,197


4.5 %


$ 1,549


1.3 %


$ 1,341


0.3 %


$ 10,760


2.6 %

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant
and equipment and intangible assets

2,110




1,265




8,045




4,993



Interest expense, net

1,806




916




6,058




2,337



Other (income) expense, net

(3,106)




(70)




941




158



Share-based compensation

1,441




1,796




7,067




7,341



Merger and acquisition related expense

601




1,720




7,786




12,530



Restructuring charges

2,019




1,640




3,611




3,867



Provision for income taxes

4,982




3,060




2,235




6,146



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,050


13.0 %


$ 11,876


10.2 %


$ 37,084


8.5 %


$ 48,132


11.8 %



(1)

The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Summary

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


June 27,
2025


June 28,
2024


June 27,
2025


June 28,
2024

(In thousands)








North America

$ 58,017


$ 56,194


$ 207,606


$ 206,073

International:








Africa and the Middle East

11,218


13,063


49,428


48,884

Europe

8,337


7,231


31,713


24,608

Latin America and Asia Pacific

37,768


40,172


145,859


128,518

Total international

57,323


60,466


227,000


202,010

Total revenue

$ 115,340


$ 116,660


$ 434,606


$ 408,083

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.