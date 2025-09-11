Zenvia Inc.: ZENVIA Reports Q2 2025 Results

Transition to Zenvia Customer Cloud moving on as expected, with revenues from these services up 23% YoY

CPaaS revenues still fueling top line

Continued strict expense control

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX solution in Latin America empowering companies to craft personal, engaging and fluid experiences throughout the customer journey, today reported its operational and financial metrics for the second quarter of 2025.

Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "We are happy to report our strategy to focus on Zenvia Customer Cloud is starting to pay off, as the revenues from these services went up 23% YoY. We are seeing strong adoption among new customers joining the platform - and we even saw our SaaS client base go up from Q1 2025. This makes us confident that we will deliver growth of 25 to 30% in the full year 2025 for Zenvia Customer Cloud."

Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "While we are advancing with the evolution of Zenvia Customer Cloud and executing on the streamlining initiatives as planned, we continue to face a highly volatile market environment, marked by intense competition, especially on the CPaaS, which has weighed on our profitability. Nonetheless, we remain confident that the actions underway, combined with the scaling of our new platform, will drive a gradual recovery, allowing us to return to normalized profitability levels by year-end and create a solid foundation for 2026."

Key Financial Metrics (BRL MM and %) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YoY H1 2025 H1 2024 YoY Revenues 285.7 231.2 23.6 % 581.6 443.8 31.1 % Gross Profit 56.4 87.5 -35.6 % 118.0 168.4 -29.9 % Gross Margin 19.7 % 37.9 % -18.1 p.p 20.3 % 37.9 % -17.7 p.p Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 68.8 100.2 -31.3 % 143.0 193.8 -26.2 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(2) 24.1 % 43.3 % -19.3 p.p 24.6 % 43.7 % -19.1 p.p Operating Income/Loss (EBIT) -10.2 10.0 n.m -12.5 0.3 n.m Adjusted EBITDA(3) 10.7 33.6 -68.1 % 30.6 46.7 -34.5 % Normalized EBITDA(4) 10.8 33.7 -67.9 % 30.8 56.8 -45.8 % Income/Loss for the Period -42.0 -15.9 163.4 % -38.3 -72.2 -46.9 % Cash Balance 32.6 89.4 -63.5 % 32.6 89.4 -63.5 % Net Cash Flow from (used in) Operating Activities -25.0 18.1 n.m -17.6 5.3 n.m Total Active Customers(5) 9,718 11,849 -18.0 % 9,718 11,849 -18.0 %

(1) For a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Gross Profit, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(2) We calculate Non-GAAP Gross Margin as Non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by Revenues.

(3) For a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to Loss for the Period, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(4) For a reconciliation of our Normalized EBITDA to Loss for the Period, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(5) We define an Active Customer as an account (based on a corporate taxpayer registration number) at the end of any period that was the source of any amount of revenue for us in the preceding three months. We classify a customer from which we generated no revenue in the preceding three months as an Inactive Customer. The consolidated number of Total Active Customers doesn't reflect the sum of SaaS and CPaaS Clients, as there is cross selling between them.

Highlights Q2 2025

Revenues totaled BRL 286 million, up 24% when compared to BRL 231 million in Q2 2024, as a result of CPaaS (+33%) YoY expansion, mostly related to higher SMS volumes with large wholesale clients who have lower margins coupled with newer clients. SaaS revenues, in turn, went up by 3%, mainly driven by Zenvia Customer Cloud, partially offset by the performance of Enterprise clients.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit reached BRL 69 million, while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin landed at 24%. This performance is mainly explained by:



(i) SaaS gross profit increase in the period for the first time since Q2 2024, driven by the 23% increase in Zenvia Customer Cloud revenues which carry higher margins, coupled with a smaller but more profitable client base, including both SMBs and Enterprises.



More than offset by:



(ii) Lower profitability in CPaaS, stemming from strong volume growth with low margins.

As a result of these effects, and despite the 27% YoY reduction in G&A in the period, normalized EBITDA was down 68% from Q2 2024, totaling positive BRL 11 million in the quarter. Please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of this report for more details.

Highlights H1 2025

Revenues totaled BRL 582 million, up 31% when compared to BRL 444 million in H1 2024, as a result of CPaaS (+45%) YoY expansion, mostly due to higher SMS volumes with new and large clients who have lower margins. SaaS revenues went up 4%, mostly from SMB customers, aligned to our strategy of ramping up Zenvia Customer Cloud.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit reached BRL 143 million, down 26% YoY, while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin landed at 25%.

G&A Expenses went down 25% YoY in H1 to BRL 48 million, bringing G&A as a percentage of revenues to 8.3%, down 6.2 percentage points from the 14.5% reported in the same period of 2024. The BRL 16 million G&A reduction YoY in H1 2025 puts us on track to reaching the BRL 30 -35 million reduction expected for the year.

As a result of all these effects, normalized EBITDA was positive BRL 31 million in the first half of the year. Please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of this report for more details.

SaaS Business

SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics (BRL MM and %) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YoY H1 2025 H1 2024 YoY Revenues 80.6 78.0 3.4 % 161.3 154.8 4.2 % Gross Profit 32.3 29.9 8.0 % 63.1 60.4 4.4 % Gross Margin 40.0 % 38.3 % 1.7p.p. 39.1 % 39.0 % 0.1p.p. Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 44.7 42.5 5.1 % 88.0 85.9 2.5 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(2) 55.4 % 54.5 % 0.9p.p.' 54.6 % 55.5 % -0.9p.p. Total Active Customers(3) 5,783 6,770 -14.6 % 5,783 6,770 -14.6 %

(1) For a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit to the Gross Profit of our SaaS business segment, see the Selected Financial Data section below.

(2) We calculate the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of our SaaS business segment by dividing its Non-GAAP Gross Profit by its Revenues.

(3) We define an Active Customer as an account (based on a corporate taxpayer registration number) at the end of any period that was the source of any amount of revenue for us in the preceding three months. We classify a customer from which we generated no revenue in the preceding three months as an Inactive Customer.

Our SaaS business is still in a transition phase with the rollout of Zenvia Customer Cloud. Although the ramp-up placed temporary pressure on margins, we anticipate ongoing scaling and better profitability in the coming quarters, with early signs of progress already evident this quarter.

Revenues in our SaaS business went up by 3% YoY in Q2 2025 to BRL 80.6 million from BRL 78.0 million in Q2 2024, primarily driven by Zenvia Customer Cloud. Revenues from Zenvia Customer Cloud solutions increased 23% in the H1 2025 when compared to H1 2024, and are expected to increase even more as our clients deepen the adoption of our solutions. On the rest of our SaaS business, we continue to see a tough competitive environment in the Enterprise segment in Brazil for our SaaS legacy solutions, which have partially offset Zenvia Customer Cloud top line growth. We believe the superior value offered by Zenvia Customer Cloud is key to better position us in this more competitive Enterprise segment, as evidenced by the first dozen projects implemented last quarter that will help improve overall SaaS metrics in the next coming quarters.

Q2 2025 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit from SaaS was up 5% YoY at BRL 44.7 million, while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin from SaaS was modestly up 0.9 p.p. to 55.4% as compared to 54.5% in the same period last year.

CPaaS Business

CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics (BRL MM and %) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YoY H1 2025 H1 2024 YoY Revenues 205.1 153.9 33.3 % 420.3 289.0 45.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 24.1 57.7 -58.2 % 54.9 108.0 -49.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(2) 11.8 % 37.5 % -25.7p.p. 13.1 % 37.4 % -24.3p.p. Total Active Customers(3) 3,958 5,506 -28.1 % 3,958 5,506 -28.1 %

(1) For a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit of our CPaaS business segment, see the Selected Financial Data section below.

(2) We calculate the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of our CPaaS business segment by dividing its Non-GAAP Gross Profit by its Revenues.(3) We define an active customer as an account (based on a corporate taxpayer registration number) at the end of any period that was the source of any amount of revenue for us in the preceding three months. We classify a customer from which we generated no revenue in the preceding three months as an inactive customer.

While the CPaaS business reported strong volumes and a YoY increase of 33% in Revenues, reaching BRL 205.1 million in Q2 2025, its Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit decreased 58%, leading to a Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 11.8%. This lower profitability is explained by (i) continued competitive dynamic for clients with large volumes, and (ii) higher SMS costs resulting from carrier cost adjustments, which are being passed on to clients throughout the year. We expect to see normalized CPaaS margins closer to year-end.

Q2 Consolidated Financial Result Analysis

In the SaaS business, we already could see encouraging signs of results coming from the ramp up of Zenvia Customer Cloud in this quarter. When we compare to the same period last year, revenues from our core business increased by 23% YoY, mainly from SMBs. This performance brought the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of the SaaS segment up by 5%, the first positive YoY increase in gross profit since Q2 24.

In the CPaaS business, we recorded once again high volumes leading to a 33% YoY revenue growth, but coming mostly from certain customers that currently have tight margins, which coupled with the higher SMS costs when compared to the same period last year had a negative effect on our gross profit and margins. We expect margins to normalize by year-end. We are confident that the strategy of maintaining clients at tighter margins will pay off in the middle and long term as we do not need to incur additional G&A expenses to manage them.

As a result, our Normalized EBITDA came in below our expectations at positive BRL 11 million in the quarter.

H1 Consolidated Financial Result Analysis

The H1 results are very similar to the Q2 results, with strong expansion in the CPaaS business coming with margin pressure coupled with a solid evolution in Zenvia Customer Cloud driving our SaaS business.

This performance was offset by the YoY decrease of 25% in our G&A expenses in H1 to BRL 48 million, bringing G&A as a percentage of revenues to 8.3%, down 6.2 percentage points from the 14.5% reported in the same period of 2024. This amount already reflects the approximately 15% workforce reduction announced in January, which is expected to generate cost savings of BRL 30 million to BRL 35 million in FY 2025.

As a result, Normalized EBITDA for the first half was positive BRL 31 million. While this performance was below our expectations, we are confident to be in the right direction to accelerate profitability in the second half of the year and create a solid foundation for 2026. Please refer to the reconciliation table for more details.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The following selected financial information are preliminary, unaudited and are based on management's initial review of operations for the second quarter of 2025.

Income Statement



Q2 H1

2025 2024 Variation 2025 2024 Variation

(non-audited) (non-audited) (non-audited) (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) (%) (in thousands of R$) (%) Revenue 285,701 231,159 23.6 % 581,647 443,795 31.1 % Cost of services -229,337 -143,624 59.7 % -463,626 -275,403 68.3 % Gross profit 56,364 87,535 -35.6 % 118,021 168,392 -29.9 % Selling and marketing expenses -25,352 -26,001 -2.5 % -53,880 -53,360 1.0 % General and administrative expenses -24,441 -33,293 -26.6 % -48,192 -64,563 -25.4 % Research and development expenses -9,546 -14,071 -32.2 % -20,108 -28,867 -30.3 % Allowance for expected credit losses -1,654 -1,464 13.0 % -1,662 -6,895 -75.9 % Other income and expenses, net -5,618 -2,690 108.8 % -6,630 -14,406 -54.0 % Operating gain (loss) -10,247 10,016 -202.3 % -12,451 301 -4236.5 % Financial expenses -37,530 -37,895 -1.0 % -58,696 -105,133 -44.2 % Finance income 4,762 438 987.2 % 32,131 7,472 330.0 % Financial expenses, net -32,768 -37,457 -12.5 % -26,565 -97,661 -72.8 % Income/Loss before taxes -43,015 -27,441 56.8 % -39,016 -97,360 -59.9 % Deferred income tax and social contribution 5,100 14,011 -63.6 % 8,337 30,094 -72.3 % Current income tax and social contribution -4,068 -2,507 62.3 % -7,642 -4,927 55.1 % Income/Loss for the period -41,983 -15,937 163.4 % -38,321 -72,193 -46.9 %













Income/Loss attributable to Company Owners -41,983 -16,045 161.7 % -38,321 -72,419 -47.1 % Non-controlling interests 0 -108 -100.0 % 0 -226 -100.0 %

Balance Sheet





December 31, 2024 (audited) June 30, 2025 (non-audited)

(in thousands of reais) Assets





Current assets

318,990 271,140 Cash and cash equivalents

116,884 32,611 Trade and other receivables

171,190 203,895 Recoverable assets

19,572 20,112 Prepayments

5,157 6,098 Other assets

6,187 8,424







Non-current assets

1,424,564 1,401,130 Restricted cash

10,891 3,415 Prepayments

423 230 Deferred tax assets

77,304 85,642 Property, plant and equipment

15,350 12,728 Right-of-use of assets

2,497 3,426 Intangible assets

1,318,099 1,295,689







Total assets

1,743,554 1,672,270





December 31, 2024 (audited) June 30, 2025 (non-audited)

(in thousands of reais) Liabilities





Current liabilities

674,759 715,374 Trade and other payables

445,804 457,911 Loans, borrowings and Debentures

81,137 78,014 Liabilities from acquisitions

90,920 113,940 Employee benefits

21,109 32,059 Tax liabilities

28,612 25,415 Lease liabilities

1,511 1,744 Deferred revenue

5,371 6,237 Derivative financial instruments

295 54







Non-current liabilities

297,380 214,735 Liabilities from acquisitions

189,886 157,279 Loans, borrowings

45,718 14,598 Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks

804 1,614 Lease liabilities

1,309 1,948 Trade and other payables

15,528 - Employee Benefits

2,056 2,043 Derivative financial instruments

41,814 16,622 Taxes to be paid in installments

265 20,631







Shareholders equity

771,415 742,161 Capital

1,007,522 1,007,522 Reserves

230,901 243,121 Foreign currency translation reserve

4,847 1,694 Other components of equity

2,394 2,394 Accumulated losses

(474,249) (512,570)







Total shareholders equity and liabilities

1,743,554 1,672,270

Statement of Cash Flow



Q2 H1

2025 (non-audited) 2024 (audited) 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (audited)

(in thousands of R$) (in thousands of R$) Net cash from (used in) operating activities -25,036 18,134 -17,643 5,269 Net cash used in investing activities -191 -21,078 -10,346 -33,507 Net cash from (used in) financing activities -29,088 21,459 -58,461 54,793 Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 801 -629 2,177 -886 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents -53,514 17,886 -84,273 25,669

Special Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not recognized under IFRS, specifically Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our CPaaS business segment, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA. A Non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures adopted by other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are used by our management for decision-making purposes and to assess our financial and operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We also believe that the disclosure of our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our CPaaS business segment, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors and financial analysts and other interested parties in their review of our operating performance. Potential investors should not rely on information not recognized under IFRS as a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings, cash flows or profit (loss) in making an investment decision.

The following table shows the reconciliation for our consolidated Non-GAAP Gross Profit and consolidated Non-GAAP Gross Margin:



Q2 H1 Consolidated 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited) 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) (in thousands of R$) Gross profit 56,364 87,535 118,021 168,392 (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations 12,434 12,654 24,941 25,439 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 68,798 100,189 142,962 193,831 Revenue 285,701 231,159 581,647 443,795 Gross Margin(2) 19.7 % 37.9 % 20.3 % 37.9 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(3) 24.1 % 43.3 % 24.6 % 43.7 %

(1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations.

(2) We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue.

The following tables shows the reconciliation for the Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin for our SaaS and CPaaS business segments:



Q2 H1 SaaS Segment 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited) 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) (in thousands of R$) Gross profit 32,250 29,871 63,099 60,440 (+) Amortization of intangible assets

acquired from business combinations 12,434 12,654 24,941 25,439 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 44,684 42,525 88,040 85,879 Revenue 80,609 77,977 161,320 154,797 Gross Margin(2) 40.0 % 38.3 % 39.1 % 39.0 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(3) 55.4 % 54.5 % 54.6 % 55.5 %

(1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment as gross profit for our SaaS business segment plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations for our SaaS business segment.

(2) We calculate gross margin for our SaaS business segment as gross profit for our SaaS business segment divided by revenue of our SaaS business segment.

(3) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for SaaS business segment as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment divided by revenue for our SaaS business segment.



Q2 H1 CPaaS Segment 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited) 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) (in thousands of R$) Gross profit 24,114 57,652 54,922 107,952 (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations 0 0 0 0 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 24,114 57,652 54,922 107,952 Revenue 205,092 153,852 420,327 288,988 Gross Margin(2) 11.8 % 37.5 % 13.1 % 37.4 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(3) 11.8 % 37.5 % 13.1 % 37.4 %

(1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment as gross profit for our CPaaS business segment plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations for our CPaaS business segment.

(2) We calculate gross margin for our CPaaS business segment as gross profit for our CPaaS business segment divided by revenue of our CPaaS business segment.

(3) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for CPaaS business segment as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment divided by revenue for our CPaaS business segment.

The following table shows the reconciliation for our Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA:



Q2 H1

2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited) 2025 (non-audited) 2024 (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) (in thousands of R$) Income/Loss for the period -41,983 -15,937 -38,321 -72,193 Current and Deferred Income Tax -1,032 -11,504 -695 -25,167 Financial expenses, net 32,768 37,457 26,565 97,661 Depreciation and Amortization 20,953 23,582 43,021 46,379 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10,706 33,598 30,570 46,680 Earn-outs -121 -80 -225 -10,161 Normalized EBITDA(2) 10,827 33,678 30,795 56,841

(1) We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as loss for the period adjusted by income tax and social contribution (current and deferred), financial expenses, net, depreciation and the goodwill impairment.

(2) We calculate Normalized EBITDA as the Adjusted EBITDA adjusted by non-recurring events and non-cash impacts from earn-out adjustments.

SOURCE Zenvia Inc.