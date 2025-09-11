The 2025 edition of IFA closed with international recognition for Tineco. A pioneer in smart cleaning solutions, the brand walked away with multiple prestigious awards celebrating its innovation, design, and ability to anticipate the needs of today's households. These honors further strengthen Tineco's reputation in Europe and reinforce its role as a key player in the smart home space.

IFA 2025: Tineco Honored for Innovation and Visionary Design

An Outstanding Awards Lineup

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist: Precision Recognized

The newest flagship in Tineco's lineup, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, impressed judges with its science-driven approach to cleaning and ultra-futuristic design. It received the All-Scenario Cleaning Innovation Gold Award and the Global Product Technology Innovation Award 2025 . In addition, it earned international recognition as an IFA Innovation Award Honoree 2025 , cementing its status as one of the standout products of this year's show.

Designed for total autonomy with its smart 3-in-1 station, the FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist was named Best of Showstoppers IFA 2025 by the GADGETY Awards , and was also highlighted by US tech media outlet Hunker in its Best of IFA 2025 selection.

In the stick vacuum category, the PURE ONE A90S stood out for its versatility and intelligent sensors, also earning a GADGETY Award Best of Showstoppers IFA 2025

Combining flexibility with the power of 140°C steam, the new S7 Stretch Steam Series received TÜV certification as a pet-friendly product proven to eliminate bacteria.

Two Tineco products already available in Europe also received honors: the Tineco Go Mini and the iFloor Y2 Plus, both named Produkt des Jahres (Product of the Year) 2025/2026 by German outlet Technik Zuhause

A Reinforced Ambition

These awards reflect Tineco's mission: to design products that go beyond simple cleaning and deliver smarter, more intuitive, and healthier solutions for modern living.

From the scientific precision of the S9 Scientist, to the total autonomy of the Station S9 Artist, to the natural cleaning power of the S7 Stretch Steam Series, Tineco continues to set the benchmark for smart home care. With this international recognition, the brand is accelerating its European growth while building a strong global reputation around a clear vision: using technology to transform the home and simplify everyday life.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

