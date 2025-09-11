Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Invitation to Participate at DCNY Summit

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Invited to Participate at DCNY Summit

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to participate and present at the upcoming DCNY Summit, taking place in Washington, DC on 18 September 2025 and in New York on 22 September 2025.

The DCNY Summit is co-hosted by the Alliance Indus Foundation, together with Congressional leaders, the Embassy of India, Saudi Vision Invest, and other international partners, and is designed as a high-level forum connecting Washington, DC and New York to bring together policymakers, investors, corporate leaders, and innovators.

Hemogenyx will present its clinical progress and pipeline as part of the Summit's curated company showcase. Previous Summit participants have successfully secured significant growth capital, underscoring the Summit's reputation as a catalyst for financing and partnerships.

Participation in the DCNY Summit provides Hemogenyx with a valuable platform to:

Highlight recent clinical milestones, including the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of its lead CAR-T cell therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML);

Showcase the Company's broader therapeutic pipeline to an audience of influential stakeholders;

Engage directly with investors, collaborators, and decision-makers at the intersection of science, healthcare, and finance.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are honored to have been invited to present Hemogenyx at the DCNY Summit. This prestigious event convenes a remarkable group of global investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers, and provides us with a unique opportunity to highlight our progress and to engage with those who can help accelerate our mission to transform the treatment of cancer."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About DCNY Summit

The DCNY Summit (https://dcnysummit.org) is an annual high-level forum connecting Washington, DC and New York to bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, investors, and innovators. It is co-hosted by the Alliance Indus Foundation in partnership with Congressional leaders, the Embassy of India, Saudi Vision Invest, and other global organizations. The Summit serves as a platform for showcasing transformative companies, fostering international collaboration, and catalyzing financing and innovation across life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

