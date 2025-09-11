Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU0
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:06
9,350 Euro
+11,31 % +0,950
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,55010,70009:28
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 09:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Invitation to Participate at DCNY Summit

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Invited to Participate at DCNY Summit

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to participate and present at the upcoming DCNY Summit, taking place in Washington, DC on 18 September 2025 and in New York on 22 September 2025.

The DCNY Summit is co-hosted by the Alliance Indus Foundation, together with Congressional leaders, the Embassy of India, Saudi Vision Invest, and other international partners, and is designed as a high-level forum connecting Washington, DC and New York to bring together policymakers, investors, corporate leaders, and innovators.

Hemogenyx will present its clinical progress and pipeline as part of the Summit's curated company showcase. Previous Summit participants have successfully secured significant growth capital, underscoring the Summit's reputation as a catalyst for financing and partnerships.

Participation in the DCNY Summit provides Hemogenyx with a valuable platform to:

  • Highlight recent clinical milestones, including the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of its lead CAR-T cell therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML);

  • Showcase the Company's broader therapeutic pipeline to an audience of influential stakeholders;

  • Engage directly with investors, collaborators, and decision-makers at the intersection of science, healthcare, and finance.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are honored to have been invited to present Hemogenyx at the DCNY Summit. This prestigious event convenes a remarkable group of global investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers, and provides us with a unique opportunity to highlight our progress and to engage with those who can help accelerate our mission to transform the treatment of cancer."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About DCNY Summit

The DCNY Summit (https://dcnysummit.org) is an annual high-level forum connecting Washington, DC and New York to bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, investors, and innovators. It is co-hosted by the Alliance Indus Foundation in partnership with Congressional leaders, the Embassy of India, Saudi Vision Invest, and other global organizations. The Summit serves as a platform for showcasing transformative companies, fostering international collaboration, and catalyzing financing and innovation across life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-invitation-to-participate-at-1071663

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.