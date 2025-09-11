Holiston Media Ltd: Global Forex Awards 2025 - Retail Winners Announced

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media has announced the winners of the Global Forex Awards 2025 - Retail, recognising the very best in the retail forex industry across more than 50 global and regional categories.
Now in its seventh year, the Global Forex Awards - Retail have received over 200,000 public votes, with more than 400 companies recognised worldwide, making it the largest and most competitive Global Forex Awards to date. The accolades celebrate forex brokers that demonstrate outstanding performance in innovation, customer service, trading technology, transparency, and client satisfaction.
"These awards have become a highlight in the forex industry calendar and set the benchmark for excellence," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "Winners benefit from heightened credibility, increased brand exposure, and strengthened trust among traders and industry peers. As the winners are chosen by those who actually use their services, this recognition carries exceptional authority."
Global Category Winners
- Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global: Vantage Partners
- Best AI Tools - Global: OneRoyal
- Best CFD Broker - Global: Kanak Capital Markets
- Best Client Fund Safety - Global: Trade W
- Best Copy Trading Platform - Global: FXMeridian
- Best Customer Service - Global: Trade Nation
- Best Educational Resources - Global: Mitrade
- Best Emerging Broker - Global: Vittaverse
- Best FinTech Broker - Global: Landmark Markets
- Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global: Xlence
- Best Media Provider - Global: Game Changers Magazine
- Best Mobile Trading Platform/App - Global: FOREX.com
- Best MT5 Broker - Global: Switch Markets
- Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - Global: PrimeXBT
- Best Partnership Programme - Global: Hantec Partners
- Best Trade Execution - Global: Errante
- Best Trading Environment - Global: ZXCM
- Best Trading Experience - Global: IronFX
- Best Trading Platform - Global: Trade Nation
- Best Trading Support - Global: FXMeridian
- Best Trading Tools - Global: Hantec Markets
- Best Value Broker - Global: FP Markets
- Global Broker of the Year: XMTrading
- Global Newcomer of the Year: TradingMoon
- Most Competitive Broker - Global: Tickmill
- Most Reliable Broker - Global: Eightcap
- Most Transparent Broker - Global: Deriv
- Most Trusted Broker - Global: t4trade
Regional Category Winners
Africa
- Best Broker - Africa: Deriv
Asia
- Best Broker - Asia: Bold Prime
- Best Customer Service - Asia: tomotrader
- Best Customer Support - Asia: XMTrading
- Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia: tomotrader
- Best Low Spread Broker - Asia: ZXCM
- Best Partnership Programme - Asia: FP Markets
- Best Trading Experience - Asia: Switch Markets
- Best Trading Platform - Asia: Vantage
- Most Innovative Platform - Asia: Mitrade
- Most Reliable Broker - Asia: Axi
- Most Transparent Broker - Asia: Mega Fusion
- Most Trusted Broker - Asia: Eightcap
Europe
- Best Broker - Europe: FP Markets
- Best CFD Broker - Europe: Libertex
- Best Trading Experience - Europe: Axi
- Most Reliable Broker - Europe: FOREX.com
- Most Trusted Broker - Europe: Xlence
LATAM
- Best Broker - LATAM: Axi
- Best CFD Broker - LATAM: LBX
- Best Introducing Broker Programme - LATAM: IronFX
- Most Trusted Broker - LATAM: OneRoyal
MENA
- Best Broker - MENA: Axi
- Best Client Trading Experience - MENA: Century Financial
- Best Customer Service - MENA: FOREX.com
- Best Introducing Broker Programme - MENA: ZXCM
- Best Mobile Trading Platform - MENA: Century Financial
- Best Partnership Programme - MENA: Switch Markets
- Best Trading Platform - MENA: Deriv
- Best Trading Support - MENA: Vantage
- Most Transparent Broker - MENA: ZXCM
- Most Trusted Broker - MENA: Vittaverse
Sponsors & Supporters
The Global Forex Awards 2025 - Retail were proudly supported by: Axi, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Deriv, Eightcap, Errante, FOREX.com, FP Markets, FXMeridian, Hantec Markets, IronFX, Kanak Capital Markets, Landmark Markets, LBX, Libertex, Mega Fusion, Mitrade, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, Switch Markets, t4Trade, Tickmill, tomotrader, Trade Nation, Trade W, TradingMoon, Vantage, Vittaverse, Xlence, XMTrading, and ZXCM.
About the Global Forex Awards - Retail
The Global Forex Awards - Retail, organised by Holiston Media, celebrate and recognise businesses that excel in the retail forex trading industry. With categories spanning both global and regional recognition, the awards shine a spotlight on brokers and service providers who deliver exceptional trading conditions, customer support, and cutting-edge technology.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-forex-awards-2025--retail-winners-announced-302542991.html