Wowza and SVTA Launch Joint Streaming Media Fundamentals Certification Program at IBC 2025

DENVER and FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025, a leader in video streaming technology, and the Streaming Video Technology Alliance, the global technical association advancing streaming video delivery, will unveil the industry's first Streaming Media Fundamentals Certification Program, an 11-part course designed to equip professionals with the foundational skills needed for a successful career in streaming media. This certification program is made available through the SVTA University .

The program delivers a structured learning pathway covering both technical and non-technical aspects of streaming media:

Core concepts : Differences between live vs. on-demand streaming, streaming vs. downloading, and key protocols like RTMP, HLS, and MPEG-DASH.

: Differences between live vs. on-demand streaming, streaming vs. downloading, and key protocols like RTMP, HLS, and MPEG-DASH. Technical fundamentals : Encoding, compression, and latency management.

: Encoding, compression, and latency management. Emerging trends: Optimizing Quality of Experience, new video players and formats, and AI-enhanced workflows.



"This program addresses what we see across industries every day: video is indispensable, but the skills to make it reliable and scalable simply haven't existed," said Krish Kumar, CEO of Wowza. "Enterprise applications are now generating four times more video data than just 18 months ago, with stream counts growing more than 20% year-over-year. Without structured training, organizations are struggling to keep pace. This certification fills that gap."

With video now embedded into mission-critical workflows across surveillance, healthcare, transportation, and entertainment, the lack of formally trained video engineers has become a significant barrier to growth. Most professionals are self-taught, leaving enterprises dependent on improvised solutions across complex protocols and compliance requirements.

The first course in the certification program, Streaming Media Fundamentals , is now available for free on the SVTA University. Future courses within the certification program will launch in the coming months with each course requiring a passing score on the final exam to advance to the next course. Wowza and the SVTA are currently exploring a final, in-person exam to cap off the certification program, details of which will be announced at a later date.

"Streaming is no longer optional - it's essential for media, enterprise, and entertainment," added Jason Thibeault, CEO of the SVTA. "By combining the SVTA's standards leadership with Wowza's engineering expertise, this certification offers professionals a recognized pathway and gives enterprises the confidence that their teams can deliver."

This initiative marks the first in a series of planned certification offerings from Wowza and the SVTA, advancing professional standards and technical expertise across the streaming ecosystem.

About Wowza

Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps teams build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA)

The SVTA is a global technical association dedicated to addressing critical challenges in delivering high-quality streaming video at scale. The Alliance offers a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem-producing technical specifications, best practices, educational programs, and software code that are freely available to all.

About the SVTA University

The SVTA University is the educational arm of the SVTA. Open to everyone, not just SVTA members, the university brings together educational content, such as conference proceedings and webinars, courses.

