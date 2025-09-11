Malaysia's New Dining Trend: Fei Fei Crab Marks 17th Anniversary with First-Ever "No-Shell Crab" and a Limited-Time Menu with a Century-Old Brand

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Malaysia's renowned crab cuisine brand Fei Fei Crab has officially launched its "Thank You for 17 Years of Great Taste" anniversary campaign, introducing its first-ever No-Shell Crab dishes and a limited-time menu created in collaboration with a century-old Japanese brand. With creative dishes and a special lucky draw, Fei Fei Crab is expressing gratitude for 17 years of loyal customer support.

In recent years, Malaysia's food and beverage industry has been moving steadily towards cross-border collaborations and innovative cuisine. According to insights from Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL 2025 (FDM 2025) , Malaysia is cementing its position as Southeast Asia's food innovation hub, underpinned by stronger public-private partnerships in the global food supply chain and agri-food technology sector. Partnerships between global brands and local F&B operators have become a key driver of market growth in the region .

Against this backdrop, local brands are increasingly exploring international collaborations to meet consumers' demand for new flavours and convenient dining experiences. Fei Fei Crab , Malaysia's most recognisable crab cuisine brand, marks its 17th anniversary this year by partnering with Japan's century-old seasoning brand KEWPIE . Together, they are introducing five limited-time collaborative dishes under the theme "Flavours of the Heart, A Taste of Newness" , embodying the spirit of "17 Together, Stay True to Flavour" . This collaboration is not only a milestone for the brand but also a showcase of industry trends in action.

Japanese Creamy Spice No Shell Crab

Moonlight Spicy Crab Cake Treasure Box

Cold Crab Meat Glass Noodle

Smoked Mentai Crab Fried Rice

Refreshing Thai-Style Crab Salad

The five dishes feature KEWPIE's signature sauces, infused with the natural sweetness of crab to create an East-meets-West dining experience. Highlights include Japanese Creamy Spicy No-Shell Crab, Smoked Mentai Crab Fried Rice, Moonlight Spicy Crab Cake Treasure Box, Cold Crab Meat Glass Noodles, and Refreshing Thai-Style Crab Salad.

(L-R) Fei Fei Crab Chef Die; Kewpie Malaysia Chef Eunice; Fei Fei Crab Chef Ting and Chef Qiang

The management of Fei Fei Crab said, "The inspiration for these five dishes comes from years of listening to our diners. People love the sweetness of crab but are always looking for more variety. Partnering with KEWPIE allowed us to experiment boldly, combining Japanese flavours with our signature crab recipes. The result is something both familiar and exciting - exactly the kind of surprise we wanted to deliver for our 17th anniversary."

At the same time, Fei Fei Crab announced the launch of its innovative "No-Shell Crab" dishes, featuring freshly prepared, never-frozen crab meat. This innovation eliminates the hassle of shelling crab, allowing diners to enjoy the essence of crab with ease. It highlights the brand's commitment to quality and its dedication to making crab cuisine more accessible.

(L-R) Mr. Loh Lim Siong, Marketing Director of Fei Fei Crab Restaurant; ?Mr. Chua Kiang Hiong , Marketing Manager of Kewpie Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and Mr. NK Tan, Founder of Fei Fei Crab Restaurant

Fei Fei Crab's management added, "Crab is one of Malaysia's most beloved seafoods, but many shy away from the effort of shelling. Our 'No-Shell Crab' was created to make crab dining easier, especially for younger consumers and families. Collaborating with KEWPIE in this milestone year represents more than just new dishes - it symbolises the exchange between local and international brands and carries our message of '17 Together, Stay True to Flavour'."

Since its establishment in 2008, Fei Fei Crab has remained true to its philosophy of "Freshness, Creativity, Great Taste" , introducing a variety of iconic dishes such as Golden Fragrant Butter Crab, Salted Egg Yolk Crab, and the signature Durian Crab. Today, the brand operates 13 outlets across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, and Johor , serving tens of thousands of diners annually. With this 17th anniversary milestone, Fei Fei Crab is committed to further innovation, international collaborations, and bringing Malaysia's unique crab cuisine to the global stage.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Fei Fei Crab is also hosting "Thank You for 17 Years of Great Taste" lucky draw campaign running from 11 September to 11 December 2025 , with prizes worth over RM50,000. Rewards include travel packages to Japan, China, and Vietnam, Fei Fei Crab dining vouchers, and a one-year supply of KEWPIE products. Customers who order any of the collaborative dishes will receive an entry, limited to one prize per person. This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to giving back to its loyal customers through the spirit of "17 Together, Stay True to Flavour" .

About Fei Fei Crab

Founded in 2008, Fei Fei Crab has grown over 17 years to become one of Malaysia's most iconic crab cuisine brands. The brand is built on the philosophy of "Freshness, Creativity, Great Taste" , consistently using fresh, never-frozen crabs combined with inventive cooking methods. Its popular dishes such as Golden Fragrant Butter Crab, Salted Egg Yolk Crab, and Durian Crab have made it a household name among seafood lovers.

With 13 outlets across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, and Johor, Fei Fei Crab serves tens of thousands of diners each year. Beyond its culinary innovation, the brand actively explores international collaborations, including with Japan's century-old seasoning giant KEWPIE, to deliver diverse flavours to local diners. Moving forward, Fei Fei Crab remains dedicated to its motto "Cook with Heart, Stay True to Flavour" , while championing Malaysia's distinctive crab cuisine on the international stage.

