DJI Wins Multiple "Best of IFA" Awards at IFA 2025 with DJI Mic 3, Osmo 360, and Power 2000

BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in drone and creative camera technology, wrapped up a successful show at IFA 2025, earning multiple "Best of IFA" awards from respected media outlets including Android Authority, CGMagazine, GeekSpin, Gadget Flow, House of Technology, Phandroid, Sound Guys, Techlicious, The Shortcut, Tom's Hardware Italy, and Yanko Design, with more expected. This year, DJI's innovations in audio, immersive video, and power solutions took center stage with the DJI Mic 3, DJI Osmo 360, and DJI Power 2000.

DJI Mic 3: Raising the Standard for Portable Audio

The DJI Mic 3 redefines wireless sound capture for vloggers, podcasters, and filmmakers. With enhanced noise cancellation, improved range, and professional-grade clarity packed into a compact design, it ensures creators can capture high-quality audio anytime, anywhere.

DJI Osmo 360: A New Dimension of Storytelling

The DJI Osmo 360 delivers a new dimension in creative capture, combining 8K 360-degree video, advanced AI stabilization, and intuitive editing tools. From casual creators to professional filmmakers, Osmo 360 makes immersive storytelling more accessible than ever.

DJI Power 2000: Portable Energy Without Limits

Expanding into portable power solutions, the DJI Power 2000 provides 2 kWh of portable energy with fast charging and wide device compatibility. Designed for creators, outdoor enthusiasts, and households seeking backup power, it ensures reliable performance wherever it's needed most.

A Milestone IFA for DJI

DJI's latest product lineup has been recognized with "Best of IFA" awards across multiple categories. Beyond individual products, DJI's continuously evolving ecosystem has also been widely praised by content creators and media alike, underlining how the brand connects audio, video, and power into a seamless creative toolkit.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

