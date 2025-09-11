DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 397538 CODE: U13E LN ISIN: LU1407887675 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887675 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13E LN LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 401556 EQS News ID: 2196200 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)