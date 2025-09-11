Bybit Lists StraitsX USD (XUSD) and Launches XUSD HODLverse With 60,000 XUSD in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the listing of StraitsX USD (XUSD) on its platform alongside the launch of XUSD HODLverse , a new campaign offering users the opportunity to share a total of 60,000 XUSD in rewards by holding Mantle (MNT) or XUSD.

The event runs from Sept. 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. UTC through Sept. 16, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. UTC. The campaign will allocate 35,000 XUSD to MNT holders and 25,000 XUSD to XUSD holders.

Users can get rewards by keeping MNT or XUSD in the Bybit account during the event. Rewards will be calculated from daily snapshots of participants' balances taken at random times during the campaign period. Allocations will be based on the proportion of each user's holdings relative to the total amount held by all eligible participants.

The launch of the campaign follows Bybit's listing of StraitsX USD (XUSD) on its Spot trading platform, with the XUSD/USDT pair made available in the Main Trading Zone on Sept. 10, 2025.

XUSD, issued under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Single Currency Stablecoin Framework, is a fully backed USD stablecoin that has already surpassed $1.5 billion in on-chain transactions, underscoring its growing adoption in global payments and digital finance.

As part of the StraitsX stablecoin suite-which also includes XSGD and XIDR-XUSD is designed to advance digital payments, drive real-world utility, and provide developers with a trusted infrastructure for building blockchain solutions. Its regulatory assurance, government recognition through initiatives such as Project Orchid, and regional presence across APAC, MENA, and Latin America make it a unique player in the global stablecoin market.

