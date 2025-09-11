Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inderes Oyj: Inderes' revenue decreased by 3% in August 2025

Inderes' revenue decreased by 3% in August 2025

Inderes Oyj, Press release, September 11, 2025, at 9:00 am EEST

Inderes' revenue decreased by 3% in August 2025 and was 1.2 (1.3) MEUR.

CEO Mikael Rautanen:

"Revenue development in August was based on a year-on-year decrease in project revenue from the Events business and strong growth in the Software business. The decrease in the Events business revenue was due to the lack of Capital Markets Days and other event productions."

The revenue figures in the release are presented using the average exchange rate of the reporting season.

Monthly revenue development (MEUR)

Month20252024Change
January1.11.011%
February1.81.70%
March2.42.37%
April2.42.28%
May1.61.9-12%
June1.20.929%
July1.31.32%
August1.21.3-3%

Monthly reporting

Inderes publishes a half-year financial report, a financial statement release, and two business reviews according to a predefined schedule. In addition, Inderes publishes monthly reviews of the development of its revenue.

The monthly reviews report the revenue with comparative data and the management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period. Monthly reviews are published as soon as possible after the completion of the figures. Exceptions are the January and February figures that are reported together, the March figures published as part of the January-March business review, the June figures published as part of the half-year report, the September figures published as part of the January-September business review and the December figures published as part of the Financial Statements Release.

Contact Information:

Mikael Rautanen
CEO
mikael.rautanen@inderes.com
Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy
Jori-Pekka Rautalahti
jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Juha Karttunen
juha.karttunen@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 40 555 4727

Inderes in brief

Inderes democratizes investor information by connecting investors and listed companies. For investors, we are an investing community and a trusted source of financial information and equity research. For listed companies, we are a partner in delivering high-quality investor relations. Over 500 listed companies in Europe utilize our investor communications products and equity research services to provide better investor communications to their shareholders. Our goal is to be the most investor-minded company in finance. Inderes was founded in 2009 by investors, for investors. As a Nasdaq First North-listed company, we understand the day-to-day reality of our customers. Read more: https://group.inderes.fi/en/.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.