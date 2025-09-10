Acenta Group AB: Acenta Group appoints Sabina Hedström as new CFO

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group" or the "Company") has appointed Sabina Hedström as new Chief Financial Officer. Sabina brings extensive experience in financial management, group accounting, and corporate governance, with over 10 years of experience in her field. She will step in to the role no later than December 10, 2025.

Most recently, Sabina Hedström served as Head of Group Accounting at ZignSec AB, where she was responsible for public reporting, group accounting, and financial governance throughout the company's time listed on Nasdaq First North. Following the acquisition of ZignSec Group by G2 Risk Solutions in 2024 and the subsequent delisting, she continued in her role, supporting the integration process and driving financial reporting and processes in an international growth environment.

Previously, Sabina held several senior finance and accounting positions in private equity-owned companies, where she strengthened her broad experience in IFRS and K3 financial reporting, ERP-driven transformations, internal controls, and regulatory compliance. This background has provided her with solid expertise in supporting businesses with active M&A strategies as well as companies focused on sustainable organic growth.

"Sabina possesses a unique combination of strategic and financial expertise, with a proven track record in public reporting, group finance, and governance. Her background from several senior finance and accounting positions, together with her experience in listed company environments and auditing, makes her a strong addition to our management team. We are confident that Sabina will contribute significantly to Acenta Group's continued growth and value creation", says Håkan Tollefsen, CEO of Acenta Group.

'I am excited to become part of Acenta Group's growth journey and to support the Company's ambition of building a strong international position in the padel industry. With my experience from dynamic and fast-growing environments, I look forward to contributing to value creation and long-term success together with the team", says Sabina Hedström, incoming CFO of Acenta Group.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Erik Tjelta for his commitment and significant contributions to Acenta Group. Erik will continue to support the Company until Sabina formally joins, securing continuity and a smooth handover", said Håkan Tollefsen.

