ROYC, the leading global Platform-as-a-Service provider for alternative investments, and G Squared, a U.S.-based venture capital firm investing in category-defining technology companies, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership where ROYC will act as G Squared's technology and infrastructure partner in Europe.

This partnership underscores both firms' commitment to using best-in-class technology to improve the investor experience. ROYC's platform will provide G Squared with a fully digital, modular solution for onboarding, execution, and portfolio management tailored to the regulatory and operational landscape in Europe.

"We are excited to partner with G Squared a firm that shares our conviction that technology is the foundation for delivering a great investor experience and G Squared's innovation-driven DNA and long-term view make them an ideal partner, and we are proud to provide the infrastructure that will support their continued European growth", said Octavian Popescu, CEO of ROYC.

Richard Harris, Partner at G Squared, added: "We have been impressed by ROYC's technology stack and their deep understanding of European markets. This partnership is a key step in bringing our investment strategies to a broader audience through a platform that matches our standards for scalability, efficiency, and investor experience."

About ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly access, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimising manager operations, and delivering exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are managed across the entire fund lifecycle.

About G Squared

G Squared is a global venture capital firm that partners with dynamic companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. The firm focuses on investments in growth-stage technology companies and has invested in 150+ portfolio companies since it was founded in 2011. For more information on G Squared and its portfolio, visit: www.gsquared.com.

