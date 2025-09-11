Ripjar today introduced Screening Assistant, a major agentic AI addition to its award-winning suite of screening products. The product builds on Ripjar's long history of producing market-leading productivity gains across the compliance and risk screening spectrum that have led to a 10x improvement in screening efficiency. Screening Assistant reduces false positives by up to 90% and saves on average 5,400 hours of manual screening time annually.

James Lin, Ripjar's Chief Innovation Officer, said, "We built Screening Assistant with compliance and risk officers in mind. Significant input from them went into its design and our beta testing of Screening Assistant with actual screening data substantially enhanced the product. The bottom line is Screening Assistant makes compliance and risk officers better a double digit increase in false negative avoidance, a material improvement in oversight corrections of manual efforts and significant productivity gains."

Driving these results are Ripjar's tried and true modelling capabilities. Simon Smith, Ripjar's Chief Modelling Officer, said, "Ripjar has over ten years of experience building AI models to support compliance and risk efforts worldwide. Our models have completed significant model validation audits from financial institutions across the globe. We applied all these learnings to build a configurable product that covers everything from alert handling assistance to dispositive outcomes. Screening Assistant's key is the quick disposition of the 'no-brainer' go and no-go decisions and prioritization of the remainder along probability and criticality lines."

Tom Obermaier, Ripjar's CEO, said, "Finally, compliance and risk officers have an AI agent they can trust. Here is a proven configurable assistant, powered with experienced models and extensively tested with real data, that can address all of a compliance officer's critical priorities from getting better outcomes to disposing of the no-brainers to prioritizing their team's remaining workloads."

About Ripjar

Ripjar harnesses cutting-edge AI to transform overwhelming data, both structured and unstructured, into precise, actionable insights. With the ability to integrate diverse data from any source, Ripjar's tools cut through the noise, enabling organisations to detect risks and uncover hidden threats with unmatched accuracy. Built on a decade of expertise rooted in national security and advanced AI technologies, Ripjar's technology empowers global organisations to find the needle in the haystack and make critical decisions with confidence.

