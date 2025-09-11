Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 10:10 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AxiTrader Limited: Axi to attend Forex Expo Dubai 2025

Broker to showcase their capital allocation program, Axi Select, IB & Affiliate partnership opportunities, and more

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry-leading FX and CFD broker Axi announced their attendance at Forex Expo Dubai, taking place October 6-7, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore trading through the Axi trading platform, how they can grow their IB and Affiliate business scoring exclusive deals available only during the event, discover how they can become funded traders through the broker's flagship capital allocation program, Axi Select - and access capital funding up to $1M USD - and more. "We invite all traders to visit our team at Booth #3 and unlock the future of trading with Axi," says Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi. He adds, "Committed to providing our traders and partners the edge to accelerate their potential, we're bringing exciting opportunities to this year's expo that you don't want to miss."

Football enthusiasts can also visit Axi's booth for an inside look at the broker's longstanding partnership with eight-time Premier League Champions Manchester City. Exclusive Manchester City memorabilia and the club's mascots will be on-site for photo opportunities, and attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes from the broker.

Axi participated in Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and was honoured with the 'Innovator of the Year' award*. In addition to this recognition, the broker also received several industry accolades*, including 'Most Reliable Broker'; 'Broker of the Year' and 'Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm' from Finance Feeds, and 'Best Broker MENA' from the Global Forex Awards.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, and fair broker, providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions since 2007. We also work with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: Media.Enquiries@axi.com

Promoted by AxiTrader Ltd. OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. Not intended as Investment advice.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.