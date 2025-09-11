EQS-News: Autodoc SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Conference

AUTODOC to publish 1st half-year report 2025 and host a conference call on 16 September 2025



11.09.2025 / 10:22 CET/CEST

AUTODOC to publish 1st half-year report 2025 and host a conference call on 16 September 2025 Publication of half-year report on 16 September 2025

Investor and analyst call at 11:00 a.m. on 16 September 2025 Berlin, 11 September 2025 - Autodoc SE, the leading online retailer for vehicle spare parts and accessories in Europe, will publish its report on the first half-year 2025 and host an analyst and investor conference call on the second quarter 2025 on 16 September 2025. Dmitri Zadorojnii, CEO, and Lennart Schmidt, CFO, will present the operational and financial developments in the second quarter of 2025 and answer questions. The conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST. To register for the conference please use the following link: AUTODOC webcast We recommend that all participants take the live Q&A test on this test page in advance to ensure that everything runs smoothly: AUTODOC test We look forward to welcoming you to our conference call. About AUTODOC AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The business, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting e-commerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitri Zadorojnii (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of December 31, 2024, AUTODOC's product assortment comprises around 6.7 million SKUs from around 2,500 brand manufacturers - including car, truck, and motorcycle parts, tires, as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils , liquids and consumables - and has significantly increased over time. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs around 5,000 people in 13 locations: Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

Investor contact Stefanie Steiner Director of Investor Relations Tel.: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 151 5562176 Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu www.autodoc.group



