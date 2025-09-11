Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 10:36 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECT Duero-Douro: EfiDuero Energy rural project named Spain's top energy community of 2025

MADRID , Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Spanish Energy Management Agencies (EnerAgen) has awarded the cross border rural project EfiDuero Energy, which operates between Spain and Portugal, as Spain's best energy community of 2025, a recognition its managing director, José Luis Pascual, described as "a boost" for municipalities seeking energy independence.

EfiDuero Energy operates equally across 77 rural cross border municipalities in Spain and Portugal.

"The award is recognition of the long work we've carried out and, above all, it's a confidence boost for towns, since our project is ultimately led by small municipalities in such an innovative sector as energy communities," Pascual told EFE. He emphasized that the prize represents "a vote of confidence for these towns to continue working and pursuing the completion of a project" aimed at achieving energy independence.

EfiDuero Energy, organized as a European Cooperative, operates equally across 77 rural cross border municipalities in Spain (Salamanca and Zamora) and Portugal (Trás-os-Montes, Douro, Beira Interior and Serra da Estrela). Its goal, Pascual said, is to democratize energy and empower consumers to manage their own resources.

The project currently runs 230 rooftop solar installations on municipal buildings, has its own electricity retailer, and has set up more than 30 electric charging stations, 96% of them in towns with fewer than 500 residents.

According to Pascual, EfiDuero Energy members now produce 74% of the energy they consume. "We're very close to achieving energy independence, which will allow us to generate free energy for people in our region," he said, adding that such progress could bring new business and investment opportunities.

The community, which makes its own energy decisions without external participation or profit motives, includes local councils, individuals, microenterprises and nonprofits, and also provides free electricity to vulnerable consumers.

EfiDuero Energy was created in 2017 by the Duero-Douro European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation (EGTC) to achieve energy self-sufficiency in the cross-border region through renewable energy, self-consumption, and environmental, social and economic integration, specifically in small towns traditionally excluded from the electricity market.

Pascual said he hoped other rural areas would replicate the model, which does not require large facilities: "We have countless rooftops, municipal in our case, but also private, with more than enough capacity to generate 100% of the energy we need, without the need for massive solar farms."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770943/AECT_Duero_Douro_EfiDuero_Energy.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/efiduero-energy-rural-project-named-spains-top-energy-community-of-2025-302553727.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.