Momcozy is proud to announce that the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band has been awarded the 2025 Kind Jugend Innovation Award. This prestigious accolade marks a significant milestone not only for the Momcozy brand but also for the future of innovation in maternity support worldwide. The winners of the Innovation Award were announced on September 9 during the opening ceremony of Kind Jugend.

A Global Platform for Innovation in the Mother and Baby Industry

Held annually in Cologne, Kind Jugend (K+J) is considered the most influential international trade fair in the global mother and baby industry. The Innovation Award presented at K+J is among the highest honors in the field, recognizing products that combine exceptional functionality, safety, and design to improve the lives of parents and children around the world.

Recognition for True Innovation in Maternity Support

The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band was selected for its groundbreaking design and strong focus on maternal comfort and health. It is the first product of its kind in the industry to combine the patented Ergonest Support Structure with a unique O-shaped 3D molding system in a single solution.

The Momcozy Ergonest Maternity Belly Band Features:

The patented Ergonest Support Structure delivers unparalleled stability for the lower back, helping relieve tension and reduce pregnancy-related discomfort.

delivers unparalleled stability for the lower back, helping relieve tension and reduce pregnancy-related discomfort. The O-shaped 3D molding system helps alleviate pressure on the abdomen by evenly distributing weight, providing expectant mothers with better daily support without limiting mobility.

Made from soft, breathable, and skin-friendly materials, the band ensures lasting comfort throughout the day and can be easily adjusted with a self-fastening closure system.

These features make the Ergonest Belly Band more than just a maternity accessory it is an advanced solution designed to support women through one of the most transformative phases of life.

More Than Just a Product: A Commitment to Women's Health

As Momcozy continues to expand its global presence, the recognition from the Kind Jugend Innovation Award 2025 further solidifies the brand's role as a pioneer in maternity care innovation. Through its "Mom-First, Cozy Tech" approach, Momcozy supports mothers through every critical stage. This award underscores the team's commitment not only to delivering high-quality maternity products but also to advancing the global mission of improving the well-being of mothers everywhere.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand serving over 4.5 million mothers across more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we have evolved to meet the unique needs of mothers and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood. As a Cozy Reformer, we always put moms first delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journey.

For more information, visit de.momcozy.com.

