Vattenfall has commissioned a 76 MW agrivoltaic plant in Germany under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.From pv magazine Germany Sweden-based energy supplier Vattenfall has commissioned what it describes as Germany's largest agrivoltaic plant to date. The 76 MW facility is in Tützpatz, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and uses 146,000 bifacial 550 W solar modules from Chinese manufacturer GCL. Electricity is fed into the grid through 240 Sungrow SG250 HX string inverters. The project spans 93 hectares, combining solar power generation with arable ...

