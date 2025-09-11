Scientists in Malaysia have conducted a techno-economic-environmental study of a green fueling system for a ferry that runs between islands in their home country. Using 40,000 solar panels, they were able to power two round trips round-trips per day. Annual CO2 reduction was measured at 23.75 million kg.A research team led by scientists from Malaysia's Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah has simulated and conducted a techno-economic-environmental study of a system that utilizes offshore floating solar PV with hydrogen production for the fueling of small ferries. As a case study, they ...

