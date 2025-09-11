Syteca Inc., a leading provider of insider threat protection and privileged access management (PAM) solutions, announced its participation at it-sa Expo&Congress 2025, taking place October 7-9 in Nuremberg. Visitors can find Syteca at stand 6-329, where the company will demonstrate how its PAM+UAM platform helps organizations secure critical assets, protect sensitive data, and ensure complete visibility across IT infrastructures.

Throughout the event, attendees will experience live product demos designed to showcase Syteca's latest capabilities in strengthening access security for enterprises and SMBs alike. Guests will also enjoy interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and on-stand activities with complimentary refreshments, exclusive giveaways, and practical insights into cybersecurity best practices.

On October 8 at 11:15 a.m., Syteca will deliver a presentation at the Forum, Booth 6-216, titled "Securing Germany's Digital Frontier: PAM for SMBs and Critical Infrastructure." The session will explore how organizations can proactively manage privileged accounts, address compliance requirements, and reduce the risks of insider threats in increasingly complex IT environments.

Syteca will also spotlight its latest platform update, Release 7.21, which introduces significant enhancements for IT security teams. Key innovations include:

Real-time sensitive data masking during live session monitoring and playback, helping ensure compliance with GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA.

Agentless privileged access via a new web connection manager, enabling fast and secure browser-based RDP and SSH sessions without local installation.

Full-motion session playback, capturing every user action in smooth video for more effective audits and investigations.

A refreshed user interface designed for clarity, speed, and reduced cognitive load.

With Release 7.21, Syteca empowers organizations to improve data privacy, simplify access management, and strengthen oversight across hybrid IT environments.

About Syteca

Syteca delivers proactive insider threat protection and privileged access management solutions that help organizations of all sizes secure critical IT systems, protect sensitive data, and simplify compliance.

