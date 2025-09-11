IQ Option Joins Forces With United Autosports - Racing Partner Of McLaren Automotive

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Option, an international online broker, has announced its new role as the Official Racing Partner and Official Online Trading Partner of United Autosports, one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing motorsport teams in the UK.

The partnership reflects shared values of strategy, precision, and adaptability - qualities essential both on the racing track and in trading.

One Track, Millions of Strategies: The Philosophy Behind the Campaign

Both racing and trading require more than speed. Endurance racing is about balance - keeping focus, adapting to changing conditions, and making the right decision under pressure.

Drivers approach the same track in different ways: some conserve resources, others push early or take calculated risks. Trading follows the same principle - each participant defines their own approach.

This philosophy is at the core of IQ Option's One Track, Millions of Strategies campaign and underpins the partnership with United Autosports.

United Autosports: Ambition Meets Endurance

United Autosports - the official racing partner of McLaren Automotive - was founded in 2009 by Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Richard Dean, former racing driver and 2006 Le Mans winner. Headquartered in Yorkshire, UK, the team has become one of the most dynamic forces in global motorsport:

Two-time winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2020 & 2024, LMP2 category)

(2020 & 2024, LMP2 category) Rolex 24 at Daytona race winners (2025, LMP2 category)

race winners (2025, LMP2 category) FIA World Endurance champions (2020)

(2020) European Le Mans Series champions in both LMP2 (2020) and LMP3 categories (2016, 2017 & 2020)

in both LMP2 (2020) and LMP3 categories (2016, 2017 & 2020) Asian Le Mans Series champions in both LMP2 (2018/19) and LMP3 categories (2021)

As Richard Dean, CEO and Team Principal, explains: "When Zak Brown and I founded United Autosports over fifteen years ago, we knew that success in endurance racing requires more than just speed - it takes reliability, strategy, and the right people to execute.

Making the right choices in these areas has driven us forward. IQ Option has built its success on similar principles, which is why they are such a natural fit to partner with us".

What This Partnership Means for Fans and Traders

The collaboration will debut at the FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain (November 2025) and extend across the Asian Le Mans Series 2025-2026, the European Le Mans Series 2026, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2026. IQ Option branding will feature on United Autosports cars throughout these championships.

Beyond visibility on the track, the partnership opens new ways to engage with fans and clients worldwide:

Exclusive Rewards & Experiences - co-branded merchandise, VIP passes, garage tours, and behind-the-scenes access at selected races.

- co-branded merchandise, VIP passes, garage tours, and behind-the-scenes access at selected races. Interactive Campaigns - promotions and tournaments that combine the strategy of trading with the thrill of racing.

- promotions and tournaments that combine the strategy of trading with the thrill of racing. Events & Networking - co-branded activations, special guest experiences, and opportunities to connect with partners and racing enthusiasts.

About IQ Option

IQ Option is a global online trading platform trusted by millions of traders worldwide. It provides a wide range of financial instruments, professional tools, and educational resources - helping traders develop their own strategies across different markets.

About United Autosports

United Autosports is a multi-race and championship winning endurance team founded by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and former racing driver Richard Dean. United Autosports, headquartered in the UK, are two-time winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2020 and 2024) and in 2027 will enter the top class of the WEC as part of the McLaren United AS WEC Hypercar team.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770349/IQ_Option.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iq-option-joins-forces-with-united-autosports--racing-partner-of-mclaren-automotive-302552912.html