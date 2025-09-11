KAYAK: Which UK Regions Splurged or Saved on Summer '25 Travel?

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Which parts of the UK splurged on summer travel, and which saved? From five-star hotels to budget flights, new analysis from KAYAK (https://www.kayak.co.uk/news/uk-holiday-spend-by-region/), the world's leading travel search engine, reveals how different regions navigated their travel budgets in summer 2025. The findings reflect sharp regional differences in travel habits.

Summer 2025 at a glance:

Londoners intended to spend the most on flights (£574) - 86% more than the spending intentions from travellers from Northern Ireland (£308)



Northern Irish holidaymakers intended to save on flights but splurged on hotels - more than any other region



Premium travel search share was highest in London, the South East, and North West; lowest in Northern Ireland, the North East and Wales



Long-haul vs short-haul divide emerged, with London, East Midlands and the East of England showing more interest in Asia

The spend-to-fly gap: London splurged, Northern Ireland saved

Londoners topped the national ranking for planned flight spend this summer, averaging £574 per return ticket - 22% above the UK average, and a striking 86% more than travellers from Northern Ireland (£308), the most flight-frugal region. Other top spenders included those from the East of England (£514) and West Midlands (£507), both intending to pay a premium to get away.

Where did Brits travel?

Spain and Portugal remained the most searched destinations, but deeper analysis shows regional preferences varied widely. Travellers from London, the East of England, and the East Midlands were more likely to opt for long-haul destinations such as Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, travellers from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the North West leaned towards mid-haul European breaks, suggesting a more cost-conscious approach to destination choice.

Hotel luxe vs. hotel value: a tale of two Britains

Some regions splashed out on longer, more luxurious hotel stays, while others opted for better value, searching for budget-friendly accommodation, off-peak deals, or shorter breaks.

In a surprise twist, Northern Irish holidaymakers, the most frugal on flights, were the UK's biggest hotel spenders, with an average spending intention of £134 per night on domestic stays and £162 abroad. They also showed a clear appetite for luxury hotel stays. By contrast, Yorkshire and the Humber and the East Midlands were the most cost-conscious, looking to spend an average of £106 per night on UK hotels, and only slightly more when travelling overseas.

Who chose travel treats over thrifty trips?

Greater London led the charge for premium travel, generating the highest share of searches for first- and business-class flights, luxury hotels, and upscale options. The South East and North West followed closely, also showing a stronger preference for high-end travel. The West Midlands saw the highest share of travellers choosing premium car rentals.

At the other end of the spectrum, Northern Ireland, the North East and Wales were more budget-conscious, recording the lowest share of premium travel searches.

"Summer travel budgets were far from one-size-fits-all. Our travel search data showed clear differences in how people planned and what their spending intentions were for their summer holidays, from regions favouring long-haul flights and luxury hotels, to those sticking more to budget breaks. By comparing hundreds of offers with one click, many Brits managed to take the edge off summer travel costs and plan their holidays on their own terms," says Rachel Mumford, KAYAK's UK travel expert.

View the full KAYAK analysis here (https://www.kayak.co.uk/news/uk-holiday-spend-by-region/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Methodology:

All insights are based on flight and hotel searches made on KAYAK.co.uk from IP address identified location, in the period between 01/01/2025 and 03/06/2025 for travel periods between 15/06/2025 and 15/09/2025. All flight prices are average prices for economy, return tickets. The hotel prices are average prices per night for a double room. Prices may vary.

To assess interest in luxury travel, we analysed the share of searches for business and first-class flights, four- and five-star hotels, and premium car rentals within the same search and travel periods as above.

