Flipster Secures AAA Security Rating From CER.live, Placing Among Top 13 Most Secure Global Exchanges

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a fast-growing crypto perpetuals trading platform, has received an AAA rating from CER.live, a leading cybersecurity ranking platform powered by blockchain security firm Hacken.

The rating places Flipster among the 13 most secure exchanges worldwide, recognizing its performance across critical security standards. The platform achieved a 90% overall security score, with perfect marks in server security, user security, penetration testing, and its bug bounty program. This positions Flipster alongside established players including Coinbase, OKX, and Kraken.

CER.live's independent methodology evaluates exchanges on cybersecurity practices, penetration testing, proof-of-reserves, and bug bounty engagement. Flipster's score reflects its ongoing investment in infrastructure and governance designed to protect customer assets.

Flipster's security framework is built to institutional standards. The exchange uses Fireblocks' multi-party computation (MPC) technology to remove single points of failure and strengthen cold wallet management. It keeps full custody of its assets without reliance on external exchanges.

Advanced encryption and real-time monitoring provide continuous protection from intrusions, while ISO/IEC 27001 certification aligns Flipster with globally recognized information security benchmarks.

In partnership with HackenProof, Flipster runs a public bug bounty program that rewards independent researchers for identifying vulnerabilities. The exchange also recently completed a proof-of-reserves audit with Hacken, confirming that all customer deposits are fully backed, with independent on-chain verification available to the public.

"Our security framework is designed to meet the same standard as the world's most trusted exchanges," said Justin Hong, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Flipster. "This recognition validates the controls we've put in place to safeguard users while delivering a high-performance trading experience."

The AAA rating comes at a time when traders are placing increasing importance on security and transparency in exchange operations. Flipster's positioning in the top tier underscores its ambition to combine advanced trading products with the safeguards expected in global finance.

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With zero spreads on major pairs and balances that earn while trading, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster. In 2024 alone, Flipster's trading volume grew 856% year-on-year, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing crypto perpetuals trading platforms. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

About Hacken

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770040/Flipster_Secures_AAA_Security_Rating_From_CER_live_Placing_Among.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-secures-aaa-security-rating-from-cerlive-placing-among-top-13-most-secure-global-exchanges-302553755.html