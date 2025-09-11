Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A117ME | ISIN: US01609W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: AHLA
Xetra
11.09.25 | 12:43
127,00 Euro
+2,92 % +3,60
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 11:24 Uhr
239 Leser
Cainiao Expands "Global Five-Day" Network to Six New Eurasian Markets

Expanding into six Eurasian markets, the service delivers to Europe in as fast as five days.

HANGZHOU, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global leader in smart logistics, announced a comprehensive upgrade to its "Global 5-Day Delivery" cross-border express product. By the end of the year, the service will expand to six core Eurasian markets-Vietnam, Hungary, Singapore, Qatar, the Philippines and Austria-enabling cross-border parcels to reach Europe in as fast as five calendar days. The upgraded offering is now available to all cross-border e-commerce platforms and exporters, delivering an industry-leading, ultra-fast fulfillment solution. This enhancement marks another breakthrough in Cainiao's global smart logistics network and a key milestone in the company's international expansion.

Cainiao first launched the Global 5-Day cross-border express product with AliExpress in September 2023, covering overseas markets including the UK, Spain and the Netherlands. In the UK, for example, continuous iteration since launch has shortened the service from a five-business-day promise (which previously equated to roughly seven calendar days in practice) to a true five-calendar-day delivery. The average successful delivery rate has exceeded 95%, keeping it top-ranked for China-to-UK express transit times. Merchant surveys show satisfaction has remained above 98% for three consecutive quarters, outperforming the industry by more than five percentage points.

At the launch event, William Xiong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cross-border Logistics at Cainiao Group, said: "As a global leader in cross-border e-commerce logistics, Cainiao has built a network covering more than 200 countries globally and currently provides cross-border logistics services to 90% of the world's leading cross-border e-commerce platforms. Driven by 'AI technology + precision operations,' we have raised China-to-Europe transit times to a new industry benchmark of five calendar days. Looking ahead, Cainiao Global 5-Day Delivery will cover more world's core e-commerce markets, using predictable transit times to support high-quality growth in global cross-border e-commerce."

Multiple industry studies indicate that faster cross-border transit is a key driver of consumer experience and repeat purchases. A common finding is that shortening transit time by one hour can increase merchants' repeat-purchase rates by roughly 1%-3% on average.

Cainiao's speed is driven by dual optimization across the full logistics chain: meticulous operational management to ensure seamless handoffs between nodes, and sustained AI investment to digitize the entire process. Specifically, Cainiao's machine-learning models have raised order-volume forecast accuracy to about 80%, far exceeding manual forecasting; its intelligent security-check system uses millisecond-level AI image recognition, improving labor productivity by roughly 30%; and an AI large-model classification system now covers more than 40 countries and regions, enabling end-to-end AI applications from forecasting and sorting to customs clearance and pushing cross-border logistics efficiency to a new level.

Today, Cainiao's cross-border parcel network spans over 200 countries and regions and includes 18 overseas sorting centers. In Europe, in addition to full-chain products, Cainiao offers a competitive multi-tier portfolio - including G2G three-day delivery, efficient five-day delivery, 10-day delivery and segmented clearance-and-dispatch services - that can serve platforms at different growth stages, independent stores and export brands, meeting a wide range of local logistics scenarios.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cainiao-expands-global-fiveday-network-to-six-new-eurasian-markets-302553761.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
