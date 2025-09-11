Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Pet Tech Market Poised to Surpass USD 23.8 Billion by 2030, According to Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet tech market size is valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 23.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.87%, driven by rising pet ownership, growing humanization of pets, and increasing demand for connected, health-focused devices. With pet parents prioritizing real-time monitoring, convenience, and wellness, technologies such as GPS trackers, smart feeders, and health-monitoring wearables are becoming integral to modern pet care.

The pet tech market is experiencing momentum as innovations in IoT, AI, and mobile app integration reshape how owners track and care for their pets. While affordability and awareness remain challenges in some regions, the surge in e-commerce channels and premiumization of pet products is expanding accessibility worldwide.

Trends Accelerating Growth in Pet Tech Market

Pet Humanization Driving Tech Adoption

Rising disposable incomes and the perception of pets as family members are fueling demand for tech-driven solutions that improve pet comfort, safety, and health outcomes.

Smart Feeding Solutions

Automated feeders, water fountains, and portion-control systems are growing in demand, particularly among urban consumers balancing busy lifestyles with pet care responsibilities.

Integration with Mobile and AI Platforms

AI-driven analytics and mobile applications enhance pet care by providing behavioral insights, health recommendations, and automated feeding schedules, accelerating consumer adoption.

Pet Wearables Market Expands with Health and Safety Focus

The pet wearable market size is valued at USD 3.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 6.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.49% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing rapid adoption as pet owners increasingly demand real-time tracking and health monitoring solutions for their pets. Devices such as GPS-enabled collars, activity trackers, and biometric monitors are empowering owners to ensure pet safety, improve fitness management, and detect early signs of illness. Integration with mobile apps and veterinary platforms is further enhancing their utility and creating new opportunities in preventive care.

Segmentation Outlook

By Product Type: Pet wearables, smart feeders, smart collars, GPS trackers, cameras, health monitoring devices, and others.

Pet wearables, smart feeders, smart collars, GPS trackers, cameras, health monitoring devices, and others. By Application: Tracking & monitoring, feeding, training, entertainment, and healthcare.

Tracking & monitoring, feeding, training, entertainment, and healthcare. By Distribution Channel: Online (e-commerce and company websites) and offline (pet stores, specialty stores, and retail outlets).

Pet Tech Market: Regional Overview

North America remains the largest pet tech market, driven by high pet ownership, strong disposable income, and rapid adoption of smart technologies, with the US leading in innovation and Canada growing through e-commerce. Europe is experiencing steady growth due to rising awareness of pet health, favorable regulations, and a trend toward premium and sustainable smart products, particularly in the UK, Germany, and France.

The market segmentation by region includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Click here for more insights on the Pet Tech Market -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/pet-tech-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Leaders Driving the Pet Tech Industry

The pet tech market is moderately fragmented, with global and regional players competing through innovation, product design, and digital integration. Leading companies are expanding their portfolios to include multi-functional devices that combine tracking, health monitoring, and training capabilities.

Key players in the market include:

Garmin Ltd.

Mars Inc. (Whistle)

Radio Systems Corp. (PetSafe)

Tractive GmbH

Fi (Barking Labs)

These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product upgrades, and app-based ecosystems to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

