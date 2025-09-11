Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 11:48 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LucidLink announces TeamCache at IBC 2025, delivering local-class performance for distributed teams

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the cloud-native storage collaboration platform, announces innovations at IBC 2025 (Stand 6.A12) designed to deliver faster, more secure workflows for media and entertainment teams.

LucidLink is a cloud technology startup that is revolutionizing the way users can access data and collaborate from any location. Our cloud-native file system allows users to stream data directly from the cloud, transforming the cloud into local storage.

Built for enterprise media organisations, these releases make LucidLink a single platform for active production at scale - from ingest and edit to review and delivery. Teams get the same LucidLink experience on any device, anywhere. By unifying every creative use case in one always-up-to-date global filespace, LucidLink unlocks creativity, fluidity and efficiency - helping teams deliver projects on time and budget.

Alongside these launches, LucidLink is announcing the LucidLink Upgrade Tool, the easiest way for eligible customers to move from LucidLink Classic (2.x) to new LucidLink (3.x).

"The industry has been waiting for cloud storage that feels local without compromising security or control," said Peter Thompson, LucidLink's CEO. "TeamCache gives distributed teams the performance they need while keeping the simplicity and zero-knowledge model customers expect from LucidLink."

What's new:

TeamCache: Now in Early Access

  • On-site cache for LucidLink. Drops into a network and works with every user's existing LucidLink client at each location.
  • LAN-class performance, same LucidLink experience. Keep paths, permissions and zero-knowledge security; avoid relinking or cache switching.
  • Built for teams. Eliminates duplicate workstation caching and reduces internet contention by serving many users locally.
  • Multi-filespace support & multi-node scalability. Serve a unified global filespace without reorganizing. Start with one TeamCache, then grow capacity and throughput by scaling that node or deploying additional nodes per location.
  • Operational visibility. Centralized monitoring and health insights across capacity, performance and client activity.
  • Available now for qualified enterprise customers.

LucidLink Upgrade Tool: Limited Availability Oct 6 for direct customers under contract

  • Easily upgrade in-place from Classic (2.x) to the new LucidLink (3.x) without copying data.
  • Upgrades for direct on-contract Enterprise customers begin October 6; register interest now. Broader eligibility follows in early 2026.

Enterprise Power-Ups

Built for enterprises standardizing on LucidLink for rich media, these power-ups strengthen security, simplify scale and put IT in control, so teams can handle every rich-media use case with confidence.

  • Custom snapshots, proxy support and SAML/SCIM integration for secure, scalable governance.

About LucidLink

LucidLink is the cloud-native storage collaboration platform that lets teams work together instantly and securely from anywhere.

Discover more at lucidlink.com.

For more information, contact:
Clare Plaisted
press@lucidlink.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880320/lucid_logo_800_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucidlink-announces-teamcache-at-ibc-2025-delivering-local-class-performance-for-distributed-teams-302553782.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.