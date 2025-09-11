KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Bhd ("Spritzer" or the "Company"), Malaysia's leading natural mineral water brand, today embarked on a fresh and exciting new chapter in the beloved brand's journey and efforts to deepen their connection with consumers across the nation with the launch of a two-part mini-drama in September and November 2025. The mini-drama series stars acclaimed actress and Spritzer's new Brand Ambassador, Anna Jobling, in emotionally relatable roles, facing real-life conflict, dilemmas and personal growth.Shiao Chan, Head of Marketing of Spritzer, said, "Beyond providing engaging storylines and entertainment, these dramas are works of arts that subtly embed Spritzer Sparkling's values of healthy lifestyles, wellness and community, to resonate with our Malaysian consumers and audience across different ages. Through the characters, their emotions, and visual storytelling, we hope to convey and navigate this complex narrative of familial values and the virtues of self-care, whilst embedding the encouragement for Malaysians to shift toward healthier habits and beverage choices."The collaboration also marks the beginning of a new chapter with Anna Jobling stepping into the role of a Spritzer Brand Ambassador. Known for her elegant and grounded persona, Anna embodies the essence of Spritzer's clean and natural brand philosophy. Her authenticity and grace make her a fitting face for both Spritzer Natural Mineral Water and Spritzer Sparkling, products that reflect purity, wellness, and refreshment. Spritzer's collaboration with Anna Jobling is more than a brand endorsement, it is a shared mission to champion wellness, authenticity, and sustainability.Catch the two compelling dramas, each with three episodes, this September and November, at @Spritzerwater IG or Tik Tok respectively web link, Instagram or TikTokBukan Salahku explores themes of betrayal and self-worth, following Anna's character who values family above all. As she faces duplicity from her own kin, she makes the right decision for herself over familial expectations. Apa Harga Diriku? delves into the pressures of fame and materialism, culminating in a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Anna navigates difficult choices between fame, money and relationships, ultimately breaking free from the influence of others to embrace the best version of herself.Spritzer's foray into storytelling through the mini-drama series is a natural extension of its continuous commitment to connect with Malaysians through creative storytelling and purposeful content, where entertainment meets advocacy for healthier habits and lifestyles. Spritzer continues to champion wellness in relatable and motivating ways, sparking meaningful conversations around self-care and lifestyle choices among Malaysians.With zero sugar and sweeteners, natural mineral water, and silica-rich content, Spritzer Sparkling offers a refreshing alternative to sugary carbonated drinks for daily consumption, a wellness-forward choice which is especially crucial in a country where diabetes rates remain among the highest in Southeast Asia. Through engaging content and meaningful experiences, Spritzer showcases its commitment to inspiring healthier choices amongst the nation. Spritzer is not just Malaysia's leading natural mineral water brand; it is also a lifestyle partner for Malaysians seeking balance and vitality in their everyday lives.Spritzer was also recognised as the Top Rising Brand in the Beverage Category in the recent Brand Footprint Malaysia 2025 by Kantar Worldpanel, a recognition of its growing resonance with Malaysian consumers as their preferred beverage.About SpritzerSpritzer, Malaysia's No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.Spritzer nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.For media inquiries please contact:Nur Amalia RosshaimiSenior Executive, Narro CommunicationsT: + 6017 630 0314E: amalia@narrocomms.comWinnie ChinHead of Public Relations, Spritzer BhdT: +6019 553 2663E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.mySource: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.