Investlinx Investment Management Ltd. ("Investlinx"), the independent European asset manager specialising in actively managed ETFs, has listed its first two ETFs on Xetra this morning, marking its entry into the German and Austrian markets. The move follows a successful debut onBorsa Italiana in February 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910737814/en/

Photo: martinjoppen.de Deutsche Börse

Investlinx was founded by Mario Bonaccorso, a former Managing Director of Investments of Exor N.V., the investment company controlled by the Agnelli family known for its stakes in Ferrari, The Economist, and Juventus FC. Mr. Bonaccorso started Investlinx in 2021 with the backing of Exor which provided seed capital for both ETFs and hold a minority stake in the management company.

Investlinx ETFs are managed without reference to any benchmarks, providing investors with high active share* ETF alternatives to passive indices.

Investlinx Capital Appreciation UCITS ETF is the first global unconstrained fundamental active equity ETF to list on Xetra focused on high quality companies.

It invests in companies exposed to structural growth trends, with sustainable competitive advantages and led by strong management teams. The ETF follows an approach similar to the one of private equity, with a focus on long-term earnings growth and a deep understanding of the portfolio companies. The ETF has generated 37.0% return for investors since listing on Borsa Italiana in February 2023 (13.3% annualised)1, achieving €173 million Assets under Management.**

Investlinx Balanced Income UCITS ETF is the first European actively managed ETF to invest directly in both equity and fixed-income securities.

Itemploys proprietary asset allocation and securities selection to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns compared to fixed income ETFs and alternative asset classes (real estate, commodities, infrastructure). The equity portion follows investment principles of the Investlinx Capital Appreciation ETF. The fixed income portion of the ETF flexibly invests across the entire capital structure and credit spectrum, from government to high-yield bonds, including hybrid debt securities which make up 9% of the portfolio.** The ETF allocation to fixed income is designed to preserve capital and provide optionality during market dislocations, while generating positive real returns. The ETF has generated 22.1% return for investors since listing on Borsa Italiana in February 2023 (8.3% annualised)2, achieving €45 million Assets under Management.**

"With today's listing on Xetra, we continue to expand our footprint across Europe. We believe German and Austrian investors will appreciate our differentiated active strategy, designed to deliver long-term value beyond passive investing," said Mr. Bonaccorso.

"Three years ago we started from scratch, and today we manage over €230 million on behalf of clients. We are excited to bring something truly different to German investors: a high-conviction, long-term strategy guided by a private-equity mindset delivered through our active ETFs. Our portfolios differ by more than 75 per cent from standard benchmarks*, so investors gain real diversification alongside the potential for long-term compounding," said Samuel Smith,CEO and CIO of Investlinx.

Website:https://investlinx-etf.com

Equity portfolios compared with the S&P 500 and MSCI World indices. ** Data calculated based on Net Asset Value as of 29 August 2025. Disclaimer: Investors are advised to carefully read the Prospectus, Supplements, and Key Information Document (KID) of the ICAV and its sub-funds before investing. These documents are available at https://investlinx-etf.com. For further details on overall costs, please consult the Prospectus. For a summary of investor rights and guidelines for individual or collective actions, please consult our website: https://investlinx-etf.com/summary-of-investor-rights/, the Prospectus and KIDs, as well as the Investlinx Complaints Policy. 1 Disclaimer: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The Investlinx Capital Appreciation ETF has a Risk Indicator of 4, while the Investlinx Balanced Income ETF has a Risk Indicator of 3, as reported in their respective KIDs. 2 Disclaimer: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The Investlinx Capital Appreciation ETF has a Risk Indicator of 4, while the Investlinx Balanced Income ETF has a Risk Indicator of 3 as reported in their respective KIDs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910737814/en/

Contacts:

-English-speaking investors and media: Natalia Kaszuba, natalia.kaszuba@investlinx-etf.com, +353 87 33 00 214

-German-speaking investors and media: Markus Thomas, m.thomas@xenix.eu, +49 151 17835293