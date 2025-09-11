Luminous Global Announces 4th Annual Light Up the Night: "The Enchanted Garden" to Benefit the Luminous Advocacy Project

An evening of candlelight, music, and advocacy at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden to support early breast cancer detection and awareness worldwide

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Luminous Global announces the 4th Annual Light Up the Night gala, themed "The Enchanted Garden," an unforgettable evening dedicated to advocacy, awareness, and empowerment. The event will take place on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the iconic Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove, Miami.

4th Annual Light Up the Night: "The Enchanted Garden"

Guests will be welcomed into a magical garden setting, illuminated by candlelight and enhanced by live music, inspiring stories, and meaningful tributes. The evening will honor this year's awardees, advocates, and changemakers whose efforts continue to shape the future of breast health awareness.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit The Luminous Advocacy Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting early detection of possible breast abnormalities, advancing education, and ensuring equitable medical access for women everywhere. Through its initiatives, the project empowers women and men to take charge of their health and supports the global mission of reducing disparities in breast cancer outcomes.

The event will also spotlight Luminous, the first breast familiarity tool designed to give users a visual reference of their breast health and encourage an awareness-first lifestyle. This innovative technology illuminates soft tissue and blood flow in the breast, helping individuals establish a personal baseline to identify changes or potential anomalies over time. Areas that appear darker or shadowed may indicate irregularities, prompting further medical attention.

"I believe that living an awareness lifestyle is key and that early detection does save lives," says Luminous Global Founder & CEO, Marylin Dans. "If we can catch cancer early, we can save thousands of lives."

Luminous is a non-invasive, CE-labeled Class I medical device in the EU/UK that uses a no-risk visualization technique to enhance breast familiarity. While not intended to replace physician visits or screenings, the tool encourages routine self-exams between regular check-ups, empowering women and men to take an active role in their healthcare.

Currently available in the EU and UK, Luminous Global is expanding to the Middle East and the United States with the mission of bringing hope, empowerment, and reassurance to women across the globe.

Link to purchase tickets HERE .

About Luminous Global

Luminous Global is redefining the landscape of breast health through education, advocacy, and innovation. The company's pioneering technology, Luminous, is the first breast familiarity tool designed to empower individuals to actively monitor their health. By combining innovation with global advocacy, Luminous Global strives to ensure that early detection and breast health awareness are accessible to all. For further information, visit luminousglobaltech.com .

