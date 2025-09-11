Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness has secured a real-estate location in South Surrey's Grandview Central. The franchisee is an experienced multi-unit operator who currently owns and operates all the existing Heal Wellness ("Heal") locations in the lower mainland. This will be the fourth (4th) location out of a committed 10-unit agreement for this franchisee with an opening scheduled for early 2026. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"South Surrey is an affluent, high-growth community with one of the highest household incomes in the region, making it a prime location for health-forward food concepts such as our Heal Wellness," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Residents are lifestyle and wellness-oriented creating clear demand for convenient, nutritious options like acai bowls and smoothies. The area benefits from strong year-round drivers, including families, active retirees, and professionals seeking quick, healthy meals, along with seasonal surges from beach and park visitors. Despite this, there is no dedicated acai-focused concept in the market, leaving clear open ice for Heal to thrive. High-traffic retail hubs like Grandview Corners, combined with the tourism draw of White Rock beach and recreational corridors, ensure steady customer flow."

"We are seeing a growing number of our franchise partners evolve into multi-unit operators across the Happy Belly portfolio-an exciting validation of our business model. This evolution not only reflects the confidence our partners have in our emerging brands, but also enables us to scale rapidly with trusted operators. Their continued success strengthens our national footprint and accelerates our reach across key Canadian markets. As Heal Wellness quickly becomes Canada's first true coast-to-coast smoothie bowl brand, these strong partnerships and our dependable franchise support system are key drivers behind our expanding presence.

"We currently have 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in the back half of 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth.



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

