PAN, a global integrated data-driven marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the appointment of Catherine Coffey as Managing Director of its UK operations. This leadership addition marks a significant step in advancing PAN's global focus, which has seen undeniable momentum in the past year. With this move, PAN builds upon its mission to connect teams and clients across North America and EMEA.

A skilled leader with more than 20 years of experience in PR and communications for technology brands, Coffey joins PAN from Burson (formerly Hill+Knowlton Strategies), where she played a pivotal role in the growth of the UK technology practice. Known for her compassionate, high-energy leadership style, she brings a proven track record in leading multi-market, integrated campaigns for global B2B and consumer technology clients, such as Dell Technologies, HONOR, and Wipro.

"PAN's people-first culture and global vision align perfectly with how I lead and what I value in a team," said Coffey. "In a mid-size agency, you can make a bigger impact, move faster, and still deliver global reach. That's abundantly clear when you look at both the impressive brands that PAN represents and the talented marketers and PR professionals who run these client programmes. I'm thrilled to play my part-helping scale PAN's UK presence while embedding our team into a truly global culture."

The appointment comes amid a period of strong momentum for PAN's global programs. In the past year alone, 12 clients have expanded globally within PAN, underscoring the agency's position as a trusted partner for integrated international campaigns. Increasingly, clients are seeking out PAN to lead cross-market programs, with many expansions flowing from the U.S. into the UK-a proven growth path where the agency delivers outsized impact.

Recent global wins include new international campaigns for:

Conga, the market leader at the forefront of AI-powered innovation in CPQ, CLM, and Document Automation.

Convera, a global leader in commercial payments.

Locus Robotics, a global leader in AI-enabled, mobile warehouse automation.

PAN has also expanded existing global partnerships with brands, such as:

Algolia, an AI-native search and discovery platform.

Vertex, the global tax technology leader.

Of note, these engagements come on the heels of PAN's recent expansion with Infios (formerly Körber Supply Chain Software). This momentum highlights the agency's aptitude for delivering integrated programs that scale across regions and disciplines, equipping clients with agility and proven market penetration.

"Clients are looking for the best of both worlds: mid-size agency flexibility with global reach," said Phil Nardone, President CEO of PAN. "With Catherine Coffey leading our UK operations-and with more brands than ever expanding their work with us globally-PAN is uniquely positioned to help clients succeed in a space that's demanding more flexibility and more coverage."

About PAN

PAN is an award-winning, independent, brand-to-demand agency forged from PR that empowers possibility for leading B2B tech and healthcare companies worldwide. Storytellers at heart with deep industry experience, a strategic, data-driven mindset, and a fully integrated marketing and communications service offering PAN has been recognized as Outstanding Tech Agency of the Year by PRWeek, a 2x Technology Agency of the Year,and PRovoke Media's Data-Driven Agency of the Year. PAN's approach blends the right mix of brand awareness and demand generation to move ideas across media, audiences to action, campaigns to results, and companies to the next stage of their journey, including brands like Algolia, Certera, Cornerstone, Extreme Networks, Genpact, Solera, and Vertex. For more information, visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

