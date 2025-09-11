BizClik Media: BizClik Launches September 2025 Editions Across 8 Leading Industry Magazines

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, one of the UK's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, has published the September 2025 editions of its eight leading industry publications: AI Magazine, Data Centre Magazine, Energy Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Supply Chain Magazine, Procurement Magazine, Technology Magazine and Sustainability Magazine.

Each issue features exclusive interviews, strategic insights, and expert commentary from global business leaders and innovators.

Highlights from the September 2025 Editions

AI Magazine - The AI Interview features Liquid Stack CEO Joe Capes on tackling the global cooling crisis. Schneider Electric, ranked #1 in Sustainability Magazine's Top 250 Companies in Sustainability, shares its approach to leading sustainable data centres. Additional insights from Delska, Pekin Insurance, Lenovo, The Hackett Group, and more.

Data Centre Magazine - Cover story with Andris Gailitis at Delska, on targeting Europe's hyperscale and AI workloads. Plus, Schneider Electric's Nirupa Chander shares insights on sustainability in the sector, while Microsoft, Meta, Johnson Controls, and Amazon discuss how the AI surge is reshaping carbon neutrality goals.

Energy Magazine - A global analysis of renewable energy capacity, with insights from Hitachi, Microsoft, The Nature Conservancy, and Planet Labs PBC. Plus, the top 10 sustainable energy companies in Europe, including Enel. 'The Energy Interview' with Katie McGinty, Chief Sustainability Officer at Johnson Controls, on the importance of buildings in the energy transition.

FinTech Magazine -.This edition features Uphold, with Robin O'Connell on the cover, alongside The FinTech Interview with Peter Pugh-Jones of Confluent.

Supply Chain Magazine - Treefera Co-Founders Caroline Grey and Jonathan Horn discuss unlocking the supply chain's first mile,this issue also spotlights the industry's leading events, from the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo to Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and SAP Connect.

Procurement Magazine -This edition offers a preview of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London, alongside our Top 10 Procurement Events, featuring highlights from DPW, Ivalua, and Zycus. It also features deliveroo CPO Rob Turner, who shares insights into the company's procurement transformation.

Technology Magazine -This edition features our Top 10 Technology Companies, spotlighting global leaders including Oracle, Tesla, TSMC, Broadcom, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. Inside, we also explore the latest trends shaping AI, cloud, and digital transformation, alongside exclusive insights from technology innovators driving change across the sector.

Sustainability Magazine - Cover story with Márcia Balisciano, CSO of RELX, in The Sustainability Interview. Additional features include previews of Sustainability LIVE London and Climate Week NYC. The magazine also announces its new bi-weekly publishing schedule, providing readers with more frequent insights and analysis.

"Sustainability is not a nice-to-do. It's a must-do," said Márcia Balisciano, CSO of RELX, in her interview with Sustainability Magazine.

Márcia was recently honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sustainability LIVE London, where RELX was also recognised in The Top 250 Companies list as one of the world's most sustainable organisations.

Strategic Insights for Business Leaders

The September editions provide senior executives with actionable intelligence to benchmark strategy, navigate innovation, and stay ahead across sustainability, digital transformation, financial services, procurement, and global supply chains.

