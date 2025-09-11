ANTARES VISION GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH THE MEDICINES CONTROL AGENCY OF THE GAMBIA

BRESCIA, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, an Italian multinational leading provider in Track & Trace systems and quality control, which guarantees the safety of products and transparency of supply chains through integrated data management, is proud to announce the official signing of a strategic agreement with the Medicines Control Agency (MCA) of The Gambia to deliver its DIAMIND GovernmentSolutions.

The project is expected to kick off in the last quarter of 2025 and will play a crucial role in supporting The Gambia's efforts to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain and embed deeply integrated digital systems across the MCA's processes. The MCA will serve as the responsible implementing body.

Antares Vision Group is proud to partner with a local Gambian organization, Africa Agenda Network (AAN) in this groundbreaking initiative. "Our role is to ensure that the local context, needs, and perspectives of all stakeholders are fully integrated into the implementation. This cooperation highlights the importance of strong local structures and inclusive engagement to achieve sustainable success for The Gambia and the broader ECOWAS (Economic Community of West Africa States) region," affirmed Mr. Saul Frazer, President of Africa Agenda Network (AAN).

"Antares Vision Group is honored to support the Medicines Control Agency of The Gambia in this digital transformation journey. Our solutions will ensure secure, transparent, and efficient pharmaceutical regulations, directly benefiting patients and healthcare stakeholders. We express our gratitude to the MCA under the leadership of Mr Essa Marenah for the efforts and collaboration that went into this joint initiative", said Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO and General Manager of Antares Vision Group.

"This agreement is another important milestone for Antares Vision Group and our Government Solutions Team. Together with MCA, we are committed to building a robust foundation for the future of healthcare regulation and supply chain integrity in The Gambia", added Sebastian Neuwirth, Head of Government Solutions for Antares Vision Group.

The Antares Vision Group would like to take this opportunity and thank the Managing Director & CEO of Africa Agenda Network, Ms Muna Jallow, for her outstanding contribution and guidance in making this great achievement possible.

Transforming The Gambia's Pharmaceutical Landscape

This initiative will have a broad positive impact across all MCA operations, including medicine registration, customs clearance, and inspections. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, DIAMIND Government will:

Enhance the safety, transparency, and reliability of the pharmaceutical supply chain;

Provide real-time insights for MCA to monitor medicine registration, availability, and distribution;

Support customs integration to strengthen oversight on imports and inspections;

Introduce digital platforms to improve regulatory efficiency and patient safety.

Roadmap for Expansion and Regional Strategy

Over the next seven years, the project is designed to expand in phases to:

Further digitalize healthcare-related services in The Gambia;

Broaden the scope of regulation and oversight;

Extend regulation and traceability to Medical Devices, supporting stronger patient safety and control of the wider healthcare market;

Align closely with The Gambia's National Development Agenda for healthcare transformation.

