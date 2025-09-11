Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHH8 | ISIN: IT0005366601 | Ticker-Symbol: 2YK
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 10:47
4,820 Euro
-2,43 % -0,120
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTARES VISION SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTARES VISION SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8654,89512:34
4,8704,90512:30
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANTARES VISION GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH THE MEDICINES CONTROL AGENCY OF THE GAMBIA

BRESCIA, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, an Italian multinational leading provider in Track & Trace systems and quality control, which guarantees the safety of products and transparency of supply chains through integrated data management, is proud to announce the official signing of a strategic agreement with the Medicines Control Agency (MCA) of The Gambia to deliver its DIAMIND GovernmentSolutions.

Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO of Antares Vision Group with Mr. Essa Marenah, Executive Director of Medicines Control Agency of The Gambia

The project is expected to kick off in the last quarter of 2025 and will play a crucial role in supporting The Gambia's efforts to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain and embed deeply integrated digital systems across the MCA's processes. The MCA will serve as the responsible implementing body.

Antares Vision Group is proud to partner with a local Gambian organization, Africa Agenda Network (AAN) in this groundbreaking initiative. "Our role is to ensure that the local context, needs, and perspectives of all stakeholders are fully integrated into the implementation. This cooperation highlights the importance of strong local structures and inclusive engagement to achieve sustainable success for The Gambia and the broader ECOWAS (Economic Community of West Africa States) region," affirmed Mr. Saul Frazer, President of Africa Agenda Network (AAN).

"Antares Vision Group is honored to support the Medicines Control Agency of The Gambia in this digital transformation journey. Our solutions will ensure secure, transparent, and efficient pharmaceutical regulations, directly benefiting patients and healthcare stakeholders. We express our gratitude to the MCA under the leadership of Mr Essa Marenah for the efforts and collaboration that went into this joint initiative", said Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO and General Manager of Antares Vision Group.

"This agreement is another important milestone for Antares Vision Group and our Government Solutions Team. Together with MCA, we are committed to building a robust foundation for the future of healthcare regulation and supply chain integrity in The Gambia", added Sebastian Neuwirth, Head of Government Solutions for Antares Vision Group.

The Antares Vision Group would like to take this opportunity and thank the Managing Director & CEO of Africa Agenda Network, Ms Muna Jallow, for her outstanding contribution and guidance in making this great achievement possible.

Transforming The Gambia's Pharmaceutical Landscape

This initiative will have a broad positive impact across all MCA operations, including medicine registration, customs clearance, and inspections. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, DIAMIND Government will:

  • Enhance the safety, transparency, and reliability of the pharmaceutical supply chain;
  • Provide real-time insights for MCA to monitor medicine registration, availability, and distribution;
  • Support customs integration to strengthen oversight on imports and inspections;
  • Introduce digital platforms to improve regulatory efficiency and patient safety.

Roadmap for Expansion and Regional Strategy

Over the next seven years, the project is designed to expand in phases to:

  • Further digitalize healthcare-related services in The Gambia;
  • Broaden the scope of regulation and oversight;
  • Extend regulation and traceability to Medical Devices, supporting stronger patient safety and control of the wider healthcare market;
  • Align closely with The Gambia's National Development Agenda for healthcare transformation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770352/AVG_Mazzantini_Gambia.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770351/AntaresVision_Group_Logo.jpg

Antares Vision Group logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antares-vision-group-signs-strategic-agreement-with-the-medicines-control-agency-of-the-gambia-302553766.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.