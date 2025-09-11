Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: 16th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival opens in China's Yichang

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the 16th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival was held in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province on September 6.


The event is jointly hosted by the Hubei Provincial People's Government and the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, and organized by the Hubei provincial department of culture and tourism, the Chongqing municipal commission of culture and tourism development, and the people's government of Yichang City.

Following the opening ceremony, a cultural performance was staged for the public, featuring 15 artistic acts including singing and dancing, short dramas, instrumental performances, and Chinese Kung Fu. Meanwhile, the performance incorporated innovative elements such as AI virtual hosts and laser effects to provide an immersive experience for the audience.

It is learned that a series of events will be held during the festival, including a Three Gorges tourism carnival and a specialty food culture festival. Hubei Three Gorges Cultural Tourism Group will launch several initiatives to benefit the public through cultural tourism. In addition, the first culinary skills competition and a food fair will also be held.

Since its inception in 2010, the China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival has been alternately hosted by Hubei and Chongqing each year. It has become a renowned cultural tourism event, significantly enhancing the influence of the Three Gorges as a tourism brand.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347493.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771031/20250910112526_46_318.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-16th-china-yangtze-river-three-gorges-international-tourism-festival-opens-in-chinas-yichang-302553790.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
