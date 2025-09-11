Oryx Stainless AG: Extension of credit lines continues stable support for Oryx Stainless' dynamic growth strategy

MÜLHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Stainless Group has extended its existing syndicated credit lines ahead of schedule. The volume of the asset-based financing along the proven borrowing base concept amounts to €110 million. The initial term is three years with an option to extend for up to two further years. Furthermore, an increase in the credit volume to up to €130 million is an optional component of the documentation.

The syndicated loan agreement primarily serves to provide flexible and needs-based financing for the working capital of the European group companies and collateral in connection with commodity hedging transactions. The recently commissioned Oryx Stainless Malaysia site has been added as a new borrower. HSBC Malaysia had already supported the long-term financing of the investment project on site.

Asia has now become another core market for Oryx Stainless alongside Europe. Oryx Stainless Thailand, which has been operating successfully in ASEAN for more than 10 years and is now the market leader, was initially also financed through the European credit agreement. After reaching the necessary size, an innovative revolving credit facility amounting to one billion Thai baht has been implemented since 2020 as part of a club deal with HSBC Thailand and the local Kasikornbank.

The consortium in Europe, which has remained unchanged for many years, consists of HSBC Germany as sole bookrunner, supported by Commerzbank, DZ Bank and Rabobank as mandated lead arrangers. NRW.Bank and Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf acted as lead arrangers.

Roland Mauss, CFO of Oryx Stainless, sums up: "HSBC Germany and the Oryx Stainless Group have enjoyed around twenty-five years of trusting and successful cooperation. HSBC Germany and the other banks and financing partners have thus contributed significantly to the above-average growth and sustainable development of Oryx Stainless, enabling the group to become a global player in the field of stainless steel recycling."

The CEO of HSBC Germany, Dr Michael Schleef, emphasises: "We are delighted to once again support Oryx Stainless Group in extending its syndicated credit facility and to further assist the group with additional products and services as it continues to develop as a global commodity supplier. The fruitful cooperation and growth of the Oryx Stainless Group demonstrate the potential that HSBC's combined strength in Europe and Asia can unleash."

About Oryx Stainless Group:

The Oryx Stainless Group, with its parent company Oryx Stainless Holding B.V., is a leading international group of companies specialising in the trade and processing of recycled stainless steel as a sustainable raw material for stainless steel production. Its customers include manufacturers of long and flat stainless steel products worldwide. On the supplier side, Oryx Stainless has a broad, continuously growing international procurement base. As a globally active group of companies, good service and a smoothly functioning transport infrastructure are essential. The company guarantees both with its locations in Europe and Asia.

