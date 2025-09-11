Richmond Terrace Capital Secures €900 Million from European Pension Leaders

CITY OF LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Richmond Terrace Capital, a leading London-based investment management company, is pleased to announce that a consortium of leading European pension funds has awarded the firm new discretionary mandates totaling approximately €900 million, with an additional €1.5 billion in commitments scheduled for early 2026. Through these mandates, Richmond Terrace Capital will provide end-to-end portfolio management and strategic investment guidance, designed to deliver consistent value in line with each client's investment objectives.

Record Momentum Powered by Strategic Growth

This landmark development caps one of Richmond Terrace Capital's strongest years to date, driven by the exceptional performance of its flagship funds and private equity platforms. Investment success has been particularly evident in transformative sectors such as Commercial Space Ventures, Advanced Connectivity Infrastructure, and Artificial Intelligence applications. Against this backdrop, the firm has consistently outperformed traditional benchmarks, further reinforcing its reputation for delivering alpha in emerging and underpenetrated markets.

Expanding Focus on Innovation

The new capital under management positions Richmond Terrace Capital to broaden its exposure to high-growth and cutting-edge industries, delivering tailored strategies for institutions and private investors seeking sustainable, long-term results. These inflows will accelerate the firm's commitment to building research-led solutions aligned with global growth themes while capturing short-to-medium-term performance opportunities.

Client Growth Strategy for Q4 2025

To build on this momentum, Richmond Terrace Capital has launched a major client acquisition initiative for Q4 2025, aimed at deepening partnerships with institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors. To meet this demand, the firm is expanding its operations, enhancing service capabilities, and delivering more personalized investment solutions designed to respond to evolving market opportunities.

"We are proud to partner with some of Europe's leading pension institutions through these new discretionary mandates," said Richard Goldstein, Head of Wealth Management at Richmond Terrace Capital. "Their trust reflects not only our strong performance history but also our ability to identify and capitalize on disruptive investment themes. As we move into the year's final quarter, our focus remains firmly on providing clients with forward-looking, high-performance strategies."

Scaling Teams and Resources

Looking to 2026 and beyond, the expected follow-on commitments of €1.5 billion will enable the firm to expand its influence across private equity and managed funds, continuing to target high-return sectors rooted in global innovation. To support heightened demand, Richmond Terrace Capital is scaling its team by onboarding additional portfolio managers, analysts, and client service specialists, ensuring delivery of tailored solutions while maintaining its hallmark of client-focused service.

About Richmond Terrace Capital Pty Limited

Richmond Terrace Capital Pty Limited is an international investment management and private equity firm, with one of its flagship operations headquartered in London. The London office serves as a strategic hub for the firm's European activities, connecting institutional investors, pension funds, and private clients to opportunities across dynamic, high-growth asset classes. Leveraging deep sector expertise and research-driven strategies, Richmond Terrace Capital is focused on delivering consistent value, innovative investment solutions, and long-term performance for clients on a global scale.

