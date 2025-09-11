DB Investing Welcomes Elena Kupriianova as CMO; A Partnership of Growth and Value

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / DB Investing has steadily built one of the strongest broker platforms in the industry: licensed across multiple jurisdictions, boasting execution speeds under 100 ms, access to thousands of instruments, and a diverse client base stretching from the Gulf to Latin America. What they haven't kept quiet about is their growth trajectory. To accelerate this journey, DB Investing is proud to welcome Elena (Lena) Kupriianova as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

A Meeting of Minds

When CEO Gennaro Lanza first connected with Elena, it wasn't the usual marketing pitch that caught his attention.

"What struck me wasn't a deck or a buzzword," Gennaro explains. "It was clarity. Lena spoke about growth as though it were engineering - precise, measurable, and scalable. She also confirmed her famous no-nonsense approach and aggressive attitude to marketing. That's exactly what we need right now."

For Elena, joining DB Investing means building on an already solid foundation and amplifying it to resonate globally.

"I don't believe in shouting louder," Elena shares. "I believe in saying something worth listening to - and making sure it reaches the right people. Traders, IBs, and partners are already overloaded with noise. Our job is to cut through with value and relevance, not volume."

Not Just Marketing, But Momentum

DB Investing already offers traders a robust infrastructure and the next step is to ensure that this infrastructure and reliability are communicated as powerfully as the numbers behind them.

Elena emphasizes this vision:

"I see my job as translating what the engineers, product teams, and traders already know into something the world wants to be part of. If marketing isn't building pride inside the company and trust outside it, it's just decoration. And I don't do decoration."

A Proven Track Record

Elena brings with her a wealth of experience from leading financial institutions. She has previously held senior marketing roles with Exness, CFI, and other established forex and trading firms. Her deep expertise and strategic insight are expected to significantly impact DB Investing's growth and market presence.

Her leadership style, combining precision, measurable outcomes, and creativity, aligns seamlessly with DB Investing's culture of transparency and innovation.

About DB Investing

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market, DB Investing is a regulated, multi-award-winning broker offering more than 20,000 trading instruments across Forex, commodities, equities, ETFs, metals, and crypto. With lightning-fast execution, a global network of partners, and licenses from regulators including the FSA, SCA, and FINTRAC, DB Investing continues to expand into new markets while keeping reliability and transparency at its core.

Trade with a trusted broker at: dbinvesting.com

A Warm Welcome

As DB Investing looks ahead to its next phase of expansion, Elena Kupriianova's appointment as CMO represents both a strategic milestone and a strong statement of intent.

We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to her leadership in driving continued success, growth, and impact for DB Investing, our clients, and our partners worldwide.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Elena as she embarks on this exciting new journey.

