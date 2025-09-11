Sustainable Adhesives Market worth $6.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sustainable Adhesives Market by Type (Recyclable Adhesives, Repulpable Adhesives, Renewable Adhesives, Biodegradable Adhesives, Green Adhesives, Others), Raw Material (Water-Based, Plant-Based, EVA-Based and Acrylic-Based, Others), End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Medical, Woodworking, Consumer Goods, Construction, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", sustainable adhesives market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2030 from USD 4.5 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The sustainable adhesives market is driven by a combination of environmental, regulatory, and industry-specific factors that are reshaping adhesive production and consumption patterns globally. One of the primary drivers is the rising demand for eco-friendly materials in industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and woodworking. Growing environmental awareness among consumers and businesses has accelerated the shift from solvent-based adhesives to low-VOC, water-based, and bio-based alternatives that minimize harmful emissions and reduce ecological impact. Stringent environmental regulations in many regions, including restrictions on VOC emissions and mandates for sustainable manufacturing practices, are pushing companies to adopt greener adhesive solutions. In the packaging industry, the growth of e-commerce, coupled with the demand for recyclable and compostable packaging, is fueling the use of adhesives compatible with circular economy principles. The combination of consumer demand, regulatory pressure, technological innovation, and industry-wide sustainability initiatives is creating strong growth momentum for the sustainable adhesives market, with opportunities expanding across diverse end-use sectors worldwide.

"Recyclable adhesives are projected to be the fastest-growing type in the sustainable adhesives market in terms of volume during the forecast period till 2030."

Recyclable adhesives are projected to be the fastest-growing type in terms of volume in the sustainable adhesives market, driven by the global shift toward circular economy principles and stricter environmental regulations. Unlike traditional adhesives that hinder the recyclability of bonded materials, recyclable adhesives are designed to be removed or reactivated without damaging substrates, enabling easier material separation and reuse. This is particularly important in industries such as packaging, automotive, and electronics, where complex, multi-material products need to be efficiently disassembled at the end of their life cycle. The rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions, especially in food, beverage, and e-commerce sectors, is accelerating the adoption of recyclable adhesives that align with recyclability targets set by brands and governments. In addition, advancements in adhesive formulations now allow for high-performance recyclable options that do not compromise bond strength, heat resistance, or application versatility.

"The EVA-based segment is estimated to be the second-largest raw material segment of the sustainable adhesives market in 2025."

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based adhesives are expected to hold the second-largest share among raw material types in the sustainable adhesives market due to their versatility, strong performance characteristics, and increasing adoption in eco-friendly formulations. EVA is known for its excellent flexibility, adhesion to a wide range of substrates, and resistance to cracking, making it suitable for diverse applications such as packaging, woodworking, paper converting, and bookbinding. In sustainable adhesive manufacturing, EVA can be produced with lower-VOC formulations and is often combined with bio-based or recyclable components to reduce environmental impact while maintaining performance. As industries transition toward greener materials, EVA's adaptability to sustainable innovations positions it as a strong contender behind water-based adhesives in the global market.

"The consumer goods industry is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the sustainable adhesives market in 2025."

The consumer goods segment accounts for the second-largest share of the sustainable adhesives market primarily due to the sector's diverse product range and the growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials in everyday items. Sustainable adhesives are increasingly used in household products, personal care items, footwear, furniture, toys, and other consumer-centric applications where bonding strength, safety, and environmental compliance are crucial. With rising consumer awareness about the environmental footprint of products, brands are shifting toward adhesives that are free from harmful solvents, recyclable, and compliant with stringent regulations such as REACH and VOC limits. Moreover, the consumer goods industry is highly innovation-driven, with companies integrating bio-based, water-based, and recyclable adhesives to align with sustainability pledges and enhance brand image. Additionally, the rapid growth of e-commerce and mass production of lifestyle products further drives adhesive consumption in this sector, reinforcing its strong market share.

"North America is projected to be the second-largest sustainable adhesives market in 2025."

North America is set to be the second-largest market for sustainable adhesives, driven by strict regulations, high consumer awareness, and the presence of leading adhesive manufacturers investing in green technologies. Governments in the US and Canada enforce tough environmental standards, including VOC emission limits and waste reduction goals, pushing industries toward eco-friendly adhesive options. The region's established manufacturing sectors-covering automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, healthcare, and packaging-offer broad opportunities for sustainable adhesives. Additionally, consumer demand for eco-friendly products remains high, prompting brands to adopt bio-based, water-based, and recyclable adhesives to boost product sustainability and meet corporate ESG objectives. Innovation also plays a vital role, with North American companies heavily investing in R&D to enhance adhesive performance while adhering to environmental standards. Coupled with a robust supply chain infrastructure and increasing adoption of circular economy practices, the region is positioned for steady growth, making North America a key hub for sustainable adhesive use after Asia Pacific.

Key Players



The sustainable adhesives report comprises key manufacturers such as BASF (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Dow (US), DuPont (US), Arkema (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Paramelt B.V. (Netherlands), Synthos (Poland), artience Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sika AG (Switzerland), and 3M (US), among others.

