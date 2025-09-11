Legacy Makers: Marcus Lemonis Joins New Series Showcasing Legends in Business, Entertainment & Sport Coming Fall/Winter 2025

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Legacy Makers, the newest series from Inside Success TV, is set to make waves when it premieres in Fall/Winter 2025. This revolutionary show brings together world-renowned celebrities, TV & film stars, pro athletes, billion-dollar brand owners, and industry-leading experts, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their lives, what they've created, their success secrets and the legacy they are building.

Marcus Lemonis Joins Latest Season - From CEO to The Profit

Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO, Bed, Bath & Beyond executive chairman and principal executive officer, & "The Fixer" host, will be featured in this season of Legacy Makers. With his no-nonsense approach and signature philosophy of focusing on "People, Process, and Product," Lemonis has become one of the most respected business minds of our generation. On the show, he shares how he went from humble beginnings to building Camping World into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse and helping countless entrepreneurs transform struggling businesses into thriving success stories.

Marcus's Legacy of Transformation

Beyond The Profit, Marcus Lemonis has built a reputation as an investor who doesn't just write checks-he rolls up his sleeves and gets involved. As Chairman and CEO of Camping World, he has led the company to unprecedented growth, while his investments across retail, restaurants, fashion, and tech show his versatility as a business leader. His passion lies in turning around businesses and teaching entrepreneurs the fundamentals of sustainable success. Lemonis's legacy isn't just about wealth; it's about the lives he's impacted, the entrepreneurs he's empowered, and the industries he's reshaped.

A Star-Studded Lineup Across Seasons

Legacy Makers features a diverse and inspiring cast, including:

World-Famous Marketers and Motivational Speakers breaking barriers, innovating and inspiring millions.

Pro Athletes and Olympians who've dominated their fields and built thriving ventures off the field.

TV & Movie Stars from hit shows and films over the past 30+ years.

Billion-Dollar Brand Owners who've transformed industries such as Russell Brunson, the co-founder of Clickfunnels.

And More!

Each episode offers a deep dive into the strategies, secrets, struggles, and successes that define these remarkable individuals, leaving viewers with actionable insights and unparalleled inspiration.

People, Process, Product, and Legacy

Marcus Lemonis's episode on Legacy Makers takes viewers behind the boardroom doors and into the core philosophy that has guided his career: People, Process, and Product. The episode explores his rise from immigrant roots to becoming a self-made billionaire, his journey on The Profit, and the countless entrepreneurs he has mentored along the way. More than just a business success story, his episode highlights the personal values and leadership principles that continue to define his legacy as both an entrepreneur and an educator of the next generation.

Where to Watch

Legacy Makers will premiere exclusively on Inside Success TV, available on major streaming platforms and the Inside Success app and website. Accessible in over 200 million households around the world, Legacy Makers connects global audiences with inspiring stories of perseverance and success.

About Legacy Makers

Legacy Makers, created by Rudy Mawer, entrepreneur, celebrity marketer and visionary TV host, is redefining inspirational and educational programming for those that want to both be educated, and entertained. With an innovative approach to storytelling, the series shines a spotlight on those who are building legacies in business, sports, media, and beyond with the goal of inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

