Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzdTM - the scientifically-proven and game-changing beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity and reduces hangover symptoms - today announced that the Company will host an Investor Webinar on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, 430 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

During the webinar, Unbuzzd CEO John Duffy, Advisor Jason Sawyer, Medical Director Dr. Eric Hoskins, and Board Co-Chair Gerry David will discuss the current Reg D 506(c) investment opportunity for its scientifically-proven beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity and reduces hangover symptoms. Investors will also learn about Unbuzzd Wellness' strategies to accelerate direct-to-consumer, distributor, and retail sales. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. To register, please click here link.

CEO John Duffy commented, "We look forward to this opportunity to engage and inform current and potential investors about the rapidly expanding global market for unbuzzd. We will review the science behind how it works, and discuss results from our double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study. We will also discuss the current opportunity to invest in our Regulation D 506(c) offering where we expect to raise up to US$5.0 million to support our aggressive expansion plans, and possible initial public offering."

A replay of the webinar will be available upon request by contacting investor@unbuzzd.com or by calling 518-862-5993. To learn more about the Reg D 506(c) offering or begin your investment, please visit us at invest.unbuzzd.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company nor shall any sale of securities of the Company occur in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Company's securities and the securities offered in the Regulation D offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.

Unbuzzd Wellness inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration ("BAC"), restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. Key findings from the clinical trial include:

Accelerated Alcohol Metabolism : unbuzzd dramatically and rapidly reduced blood alcohol concentration in study participants. The rate at which BAC was lowered was, on average for most participants, more than 40 percent faster within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd compared to control subjects.

Rapid Improvements in Alertness : Study participants reported statistically significant improvement in alertness as soon as 30 minutes after consuming unbuzzd. Participants felt more alert and made fewer cognitive errors within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd, significantly outperforming placebo results.

Rapid Improvements in Physiologic Changes due to Intoxication : unbuzzd lessened the elevation in heart rate and the drop in blood pressure that often accompanies alcohol intoxication, stabilizing both. This result was statistically significant.

Reduced Perceived Impairment and Mental Fatigue : unbuzzd helped alleviate perceived impairment and mental fatigue caused by alcohol intoxication.

Hangover Relief : Participants in this study noted a statistically significant reduction in hangover symptoms. This included reduced cognitive and physical impairment, and reduced headache compared to placebo results, at both four hours (67 percent reduction in headache severity) and eight hours after consuming unbuzzd.

No Side Effects : unbuzzd was well-tolerated by all study participants, with no reported adverse side effects.

The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.

unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at https://unbuzzd.com.

Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

8-pack, 18-pack, and 3-pack formats of the unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10453/265962_41aeb91aa4a57ab9_001full.jpg

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes the engagement of the investment bank; the Company completing a capital raise; the Company completing an initial public offering on a major US public exchange; the use of proceeds from the offering; the results of the Company's clinical trials; the stated claims about product benefits and effectiveness; and statements about market potential and consumer demand.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the investment bank fulfilling its role as a financial advisor; the Company will complete a capital raise on the terms outlined herein; the Company will complete an initial public offering on a major US public exchange; the Company will use the use of proceeds from the offering as outlined herein; the Company will have the ability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; and the Company will have the ability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, the Company's early stage of development; lack of revenues to date; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; dependence on the Company's strategic partners; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of the Company may never advance to clinical trials or past clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of the Company; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of the Company; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of the Company; risks that the Company's intellectual property and technology won't have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the investment bank not fulfilling its role as a financial advisor; the Company will be unable to complete a capital raise on the terms outlined herein or at all; the Company will be unable to complete an initial public offering on a major US public exchange or at all; the Company will not use the use of proceeds from the offering as outlined herein; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; and the Company's inability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. Other than as outlined herein, the efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Further rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Other than as outlined herein, no clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Other than outlined herein, any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

