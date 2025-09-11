Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces it has appointed Dallas Davies, P.Eng., FEC., FGC. as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Davies experience is listed below:

Provided the feasibility study for bringing North America's largest antimony mine back into production in the 1980s - The Lake George Antimony Mine produced 4% of the worlds antimony demand. The Antimony 2.0 project is centered 15 km to the northeast of this mine.

Geologist, BSc - University of New Brunswick; Masters - Johns Hopkins University.

Over 50 years in mine and exploration geology, project management and public policy, including 9 heading non-renewable resource planning and policy with New Brunswick Government.

Foreign assignments in 27 countries since 1976, both for mining companies and international development organizations including 12 years based in Southeast Asia.

Discovery that added 8 years of life to Falconbridge Wesfrob mine in BC, 10,000 tpd Fe-Cu.

Woodie Woodie Mn mine (Australia) investment recommended & returned in first 6 months of 1990.

Homestake introduction to Malaysia Mining Corporation Bhd ("MMC") regarding Homestake's interest in acquiring their controlling interest in Plutonic Resources Ltd., a 500,000 oz/yr Au producer in Australia, resulted in a billion-dollar acquisition.

Diamond exploration stimulation in Quebec with the year 2000 recovery of first gem quality diamond to be cut and displayed in Quebec City museum, resulting in client, Twin Mining Corp, being named Quebec Prospector of the Year.

Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), 1970-73.

Mr. Jag Sandhu, CEO of NSJ, stated: "We are excited to have Dallas join our senior management team. He has extensive experience in exploration, discovery and production of Antimony projects in North America and we look forward to working with him on our Antimony 2.0 Property."

Mr. Dallas Davies commented: "I am most pleased to be granted the opportunity to assist NSJ in achieving their objective of becoming a leading producer of the critical mineral antimony. At this time of rising prices for antimony, NSJ Antimony 2.0 project is a large property encompassing antimony in a geological setting analogous to that of the historic Lake George antimony mine."

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

The project is 35 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

WWW.NSJGOLDCORP.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265993

SOURCE: NSJ Gold Corp.