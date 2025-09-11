Hooker Furnishings Corporation: Hooker Furnishings Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) ("Hooker" or the "Company"), a global leader in home furnishings, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended August 3, 2025.

Executive Commentary

"Hooker Furnishings is taking decisive steps to return the business to profitability. Our cost-reduction initiatives and focus on growth initiatives have positioned the Company to maintain resilience in today's challenging environment, and to strategically capture growth when demand returns," said Jeremy Hoff, Chief Executive Officer.

"Hooker Branded broke even in the quarter despite weak demand and $655,000 in restructuring charges, and Domestic Upholstery reduced its operating loss nearly 70% even including $152,000 of restructuring costs. At HMI, we have de-risked it significantly over the last several years and continue to further that effort. These actions have been obscured by weak demand in the home furnishings industry due to an extremely weak housing environment, and tariff buying hesitancy in the market segment in which HMI competes. By the end of our fiscal 2026 third quarter, HMI's fixed cost structure will be aligned to support what we believe to be a sustainable business and one in which its sales can be significantly scaled from current levels when demand returns. Barring additional tariffs or other significant, disruptive events, we expect HMI's performance to be significantly enhanced by the end of the current fiscal year."

"We are confident that the actions we've taken, scaling fixed costs, reducing debt, and launching compelling new product lines, provide the foundation for long-term value creation. Importantly, we are on track to have our new expense structure largely in place by the end of the third quarter, supporting a path to profitability at even current revenue levels."



Key Performance Drivers: Q2 & 1H FY26

Legacy Brand Resilience: In Q2, Hooker Branded sales were up $465K (+1.3% YoY), and operating results were breakeven vs. $329K loss PY despite $655K in restructuring costs.

Domestic Upholstery: In Q2, operating loss was reduced by nearly $900K YoY to a loss of $408K despite restructuring costs of $152K.

Expense Savings: Reduced operating expenses by $3.7M in 1H despite $1.7M in severance and warehouse consolidation related restructuring costs.

Order Momentum: Q2 orders +11% at Hooker Branded; +2% at Domestic Upholstery, backlog up 7% YoY.

Debt reduction: Repaid $16.5M of debt YTD while maintaining $57.7M in borrowing capacity, net of $6.7M standby letters of credit.

Consolidated Results: Q2 net sales of $82.1M (-13.6% YoY); operating loss of $4.4M vs. $3.1M PY, including restructuring costs of approximately $2.0 million; net loss of $3.3M, primarily driven by HMI headwinds as its net sales down 44.5% YoY, including customer bankruptcy impact, tariff mitigation preserved supply and relationships.





Multi-Phased Cost Reduction Initiatives

We are executing a multi-phase cost reduction strategy aimed at achieving approximately $25 million in annualized savings by fiscal year 2027. In fiscal 2025, we identified $10 million in expense reductions and were able to achieve $3 million in savings in that fiscal year. In Fiscal 2026, we identified an additional $15 million in expense reductions. In the first half of fiscal 2026, we achieved $3.7 million in expense reductions, despite having recorded $1.7 million in restructuring charges. We expect to achieve additional savings in the second half of the year from both initiatives and believe we are on track to achieving approximately $25 million in annualized savings beginning in fiscal 2027.

These phased initiatives are designed to enhance profitability, improve operational efficiency, and drive long-term shareholder value. Importantly, our cost reduction efforts are not expected to impact our strategic growth priorities, which include advancing our Collected Living merchandising platform, leveraging the Vietnam warehouse advantage, and launching our upcoming Margaritaville licensed collection.

In total, we expect to eliminate approximately $25 million, or approaching 25% of our fixed costs, through these initiatives. This includes $11 million in warehousing and distribution expenses (reported under cost of goods sold) and approximately $14 million in selling and administrative expenses.

In fiscal 2026, we expect to realize approximately $15 million in cost savings, net of offsets and special charges.

By fiscal 2027, we expect to achieve approximately $25 million in net annualized savings.





Phase 1: Initial Cost Reductions (Fiscal 2025)

Actions: Reduced fixed costs by over $10 million through facility downsizing, workforce reductions, and other fixed cost reductions.

Reduced fixed costs by over $10 million through facility downsizing, workforce reductions, and other fixed cost reductions. Financial Impact: Incurred $4.9 million in restructuring charges, including $3.6 million in severance.





Phase 2: Logistics & Operations Consolidation (Fiscal 2026)

Actions: Savannah Warehouse: Entered into an agreement for full closure and lease termination effective October 31, 2025. This facility was primarily utilized for the discontinued Accentrics Home product line. Vietnam Warehouse: Opened in May 2025 and has reached approximately two-thirds capacity. This transition has reduced direct container lead times from six months to four to six weeks, improving customer service, optimizing U.S. inventory levels, and enabling greater container customization while reducing reliance on domestic warehousing. Operational Streamlining: Pursuing additional cost-saving opportunities through supply chain optimization, organizational simplification in the Domestic Upholstery segment, and expansion of outsourced services.

Financial Impact: Incurred $2.5 million in restructuring costs during the first half of fiscal 2026, including $1.7 million in severance and warehouse consolidation costs and $0.8 million from inventory liquidation at the Savannah warehouse. Expecting approximately $2 million in additional charges in the second half of fiscal 2026, primarily related to fixed asset write-offs and severance costs associated with the Savannah warehouse exit in October.





Additional Management Commentary

"Our multi-phase plan to scale our fixed cost structure for sustained profitability in a downturn is on track and beginning to yield significant results," said Jeremy Hoff, Chief Executive Officer. "While HMI results were challenged by tariff concerns and unfavorable customer mix, we had a $1.2 million improvement in operational results at Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery during the second quarter, despite the inclusion of about $800,000 in restructuring costs in their results. We are becoming leaner and more efficient, underscored by efforts within Domestic Upholstery, where our focus on improving labor-to-revenue ratios is showing early progress and already reflected in stronger factory performance metrics."

Hoff continued, "We are on target for our new expense structure, which reduces our fixed costs by approximately 25%, largely to be in place by the end of the third quarter. We believe our enhanced operating discipline will support a path back to profitability in future periods, even as macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties persist. Critically, the thoughtful and deliberate way in which we are implementing this restructuring will not limit our ability to grow or fulfill orders and serve customers as market conditions improve."

"While our significant restructuring efforts continue across all three segments, we continue to adapt to the changing industry and invest in the highest growth opportunities. Our upcoming Margaritaville launch at the October High Point market positions us well for the second half of fiscal 2027. Ahead of the launch and expected benefit, our new Vietnam fulfillment warehouse is already delivering on its promise of shortening container lead times from six months to roughly four to six weeks and creating new mixability opportunities for customers. Additionally, these efficiencies lower our overall inventory requirement by decreasing our reliance on safety stock and minimum order requirements needed at U.S. warehousing."

Segment Reporting Versus the Prior Year Periods

Hooker Branded

The Hooker Branded segment posted modest growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with net sales up $465,000, or 1.3%. Higher average selling prices drove the increase, partly offset by higher discounting. For the first six months, sales rose $766,000, or 1.1%, reflecting higher unit volume, partially offset by discounting to balance inventory mix and levels.



Gross profit declined $167,000 in the second quarter, with gross margin down 80 bps mainly due to lower margins on discounted items, and to a lesser extent, tariff-related product costs. For the six-month period, gross profit decreased $560,000, with margin down 100 bps due to the same factors.



Hooker Branded achieved breakeven operating results for the quarter and six-month period. Restructuring costs of $655,000 and $782,000 were recorded in these periods, respectively.



Incoming orders grew by 10.6% during the second quarter. The quarter-end order backlog remained consistent with the previous year's second-quarter end, but increased by nearly 20% from fiscal year-end.





Home Meridian (HMI)

The Home Meridian segment's net sales declined $13.6 million, or 44.5%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. About 40% of the decline came from the project-based hospitality business, where two large projects entered the shipping phase in the second quarter of last year, 35% of the decline came from traditional furniture channels due to macroeconomic pressures and tariff-related hesitancy, and 25% of the decline came from the loss of a major customer that filed for bankruptcy last year. Average selling prices also dropped sharply due to unfavorable product mix, and below-cost inventory liquidation at the Georgia warehouse ahead of its closure. For the six-month period, net sales fell $21.2 million, or 37.2%.



Gross profit decreased $4.9 million in the second quarter, primarily due to lower net sales. Gross margin decreased by 1,330 bps, driven by unfavorable customer and product mix, higher warehousing consolidation expenses, severance costs, and losses from inventory liquidation at the Georgia warehouse. For the six-month period, gross profit decreased $5.6 million, while gross margin contracted 590 bps.



Home Meridian incurred operating losses of $3.9 million for the second quarter and $6.8 million for the first half. Restructuring costs of $1.2 million and $1.4 million were recorded for the quarter and the six-month period, respectively, including severance costs and the losses from inventory liquidation at Georgia warehouse.



Incoming orders and backlog decreased due to reduced demand from traditional channels and the loss of a major customer due to its bankruptcy. Reduced demand was compounded by fewer orders in the project-based hospitality business.





Domestic Upholstery

The Domestic Upholstery segment's net sales were essentially flat in the second quarter compared to last year. Indoor residential divisions posted sales increases, possibly signaling early recovery. In contrast, outdoor brand Sunset West saw sales fall 9.7% due to supply chain disruptions in Vietnam and China, which stabilized after quarter-end. For the six-month period, segment sales declined $1.0 million, or 1.7%, as softer indoor demand outweighed flat outdoor sales.



Gross profit for the segment rose $659,000 in the second quarter and $1.2 million year-to-date, with margins expanding by 220 and 240 bps, respectively. Direct material costs remained steady, while labor and indirect costs declined, supported by improved absorption from higher sales and full production capacity. Warehousing and distribution expenses also decreased across most categories, further strengthening profitability.



Domestic Upholstery significantly reduced operating losses by $877,000 (68%) and $1.6 million (61%), compared to the second quarter and first half of last year, respectively. Restructuring costs of $152,000 and $265,000 were recorded for the quarter and the six-month period.



Incoming orders increased by 1.6%, with the quarter-end backlog increasing by about 7% from the prior year's second quarter and the year-end.





Adjusting to Import Tariff Increases and Uncertainties

In late July, the US Government announced a 20% tariff rate on imports from Vietnam, the main source country for Hooker and the home furnishings industry, effective August 1, 2025.

"Each of our segments is taking a different approach to mitigating the Vietnam tariffs," Hoff said. "For Domestic Upholstery, the impact is on component parts and fabrics, and we are able to mitigate through incremental measures such as new fabric sourcing. For Hooker Branded, we remerchandised the line to manage the impact of the 20% tariff, evaluating pricing on a SKU-by-SKU basis rather than a blanket price increase. At HMI, we believe we have implemented near-term mitigation efforts to balance the value equation in this more price-sensitive and competitive segment, and are pursuing additional measures which are expected to take effect over the next several quarters to help maintain product flow on existing collections."

Hoff continued, "As we await guidance on the possible lumber tariffs, we are assessing potential impacts across our business with a focus on minimizing disruption and continuing to deliver the quality and value our customers expect."

Cash, Debt and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $821,000, a decrease of $5.5 million from year-end, as cash generated from operations was used to repay $16.5 million of the term loan, distribute $5.0 million in cash dividends, and fund $1.7 capital expenditures. Inventory levels decreased from $70.8 million at year-end to $58.5 million at quarter-end. Despite these outflows, the Company maintained its financial flexibility with $57.7 million in available borrowing capacity under its Amended and Restated Loan Agreement as of quarter-end, net of standby letters of credit. As of yesterday, the Company had approximately $1.9 million in cash on hand, with $67.9 million in available borrowing capacity, net of standby letters of credit.

Capital Allocation

"Over the past year, we reduced debt, strengthened liquidity and continued returning capital to shareholders through dividends, supported by the extensive cost-saving measures we have embedded throughout the organization," said Earl Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer. "These efforts are enhancing near-term liquidity and creating a foundation for strategic growth. As we progress through the year, our focus will remain on capital allocation strategies that drive long-term value creation, balancing our cost initiatives with key growth priorities."

Outlook

"At the beginning and end of the quarter, we saw an encouraging momentum in Hooker Legacy orders, with July orders up 24% year-over-year at both Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery," Hoff said. "For the quarter, Hooker Branded orders were up nearly 11% and Domestic Upholstery were up 1.6%. That said, the home furnishings industry continues to face headwinds from low existing home sales, elevated mortgage rates and persistent inflation, all of which are weighing on consumer confidence and demand."

Hoff continued, "We remain focused on factors within our control - scaling our cost structure for profitability, preparing for the October debut of Margaritaville collection and pursuing growth in hospitality, contract and outdoor channels, supported by the new Vietnam warehouse. These initiatives position us well to navigate near-term challenges and capitalize on opportunities when the market recovers, creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Table I HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, July 28, August 3, July 28, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales $ 82,149 $ 95,081 $ 167,465 $ 188,652 Cost of sales 65,312 74,159 131,627 148,358 Gross profit 16,837 20,922 35,838 40,294 Selling and administrative expenses 20,366 23,147 42,018 46,614 Intangible asset amortization 872 924 1,785 1,849 Operating (loss) / income (4,401 ) (3,149 ) (7,965 ) (8,169 ) Other income, net 92 1,486 218 1,963 Interest expense, net 171 203 549 567 (Loss) / Income before income taxes (4,480 ) (1,866 ) (8,296 ) (6,773 ) Income tax (benefit) / expense (1,203 ) 85 (1,967 ) (731 ) Net (loss) / income $ (3,277 ) $ (1,951 ) $ (6,329 ) $ (6,042 ) (Loss) / Earnings per share Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,612 10,521 10,587 10,509 Diluted 10,612 10,521 10,587 10,509 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46

Table II HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, July 28, August 3, July 28, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) / income $ (3,277 ) $ (1,951 ) $ (6,329 ) $ (6,042 ) Other comprehensive income: Actuarial adjustments (45 ) (59 ) (89 ) (118 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 11 14 21 28 Adjustments to net periodic benefit cost (34 ) (45 ) (68 ) (90 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (3,311 ) $ (1,996 ) $ (6,397 ) $ (6,132 )

Table III HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of August 3, February 2, 2025

2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 821 $ 6,295 Trade accounts receivable, net 41,316 58,198 Inventories 58,532 70,755 Income tax recoverable 39 521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,434 5,355 Total current assets 108,142 141,124 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,222 28,195 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 30,157 29,238 Deferred taxes 18,068 16,057 Operating leases right-of-use assets 41,797 45,575 Intangible assets, net 20,321 22,104 Goodwill 15,036 15,036 Other assets 16,300 16,613 Total non-current assets 169,901 172,818 Total assets $ 278,043 $ 313,942 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 14,116 $ 20,001 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 4,465 3,851 Accrued income taxes 34 49 Customer deposits 6,781 5,655 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,798 7,502 Other accrued expenses 2,947 2,916 Total current liabilities 36,141 39,974 Long term debt 5,225 21,717 Deferred compensation 6,454 6,795 Operating lease liabilities 37,103 41,073 Total long-term liabilities 48,782 69,585 Total liabilities 84,923 109,559 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,750 and 10,703 shares issued and outstanding on each date 50,619 50,474 Retained earnings 141,996 153,336 Accumulated other comprehensive income 505 573 Total shareholders' equity 193,120 204,383 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 278,043 $ 313,942

Table IV HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, July 28, 2025

2024

Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (6,329 ) $ (6,042 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,375 4,617 Deferred income tax expense (1,990 ) (1,941 ) Noncash restricted stock and performance awards 144 425 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales allowances (182 ) (326 ) Gain on life insurance policies (724 ) (1,596 ) Loss / (gain) on disposal of assets 15 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 17,063 7,608 Inventories 12,224 4,716 Income tax recoverable 482 1,141 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,370 ) (6,153 ) Trade accounts payable (6,037 ) 3,434 Accrued income taxes (16 ) - Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 614 (1,326 ) Customer deposits 1,125 2,794 Operating lease assets and liabilities 105 284 Other accrued expenses 39 (1,919 ) Deferred compensation (431 ) (400 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,107 $ 5,314 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,695 ) (1,421 ) Premiums paid on life insurance policies (326 ) (326 ) Proceeds received on life insurance policies - 936 Proceeds from sales of assets - 3 Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,021 ) $ (808 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility $ 32,440 $ - Cash dividends paid (5,012 ) (4,915 ) Debt issuance cost (33 ) - Payments for long-term loans (48,955 ) (700 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (21,560 ) $ (5,615 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,474 ) (1,109 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 6,295 43,159 Cash and cash equivalents - end of quarter $ 821 $ 42,050 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for / (refund of) income taxes $ (443 ) $ 65 Cash paid for interest, net 609 728 Non-cash transactions: Increase in lease liabilities arising from changes in right-of-use assets $ 10 $ 903 Increase in property and equipment through accrued purchases 152 11

Table V HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES, GROSS PROFIT / (LOSS), AND OPERATING (LOSS) / INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 August 3, 2025 July 28, 2024 % Net % Net % Net % Net Net sales Sales Sales Sales Sales Hooker Branded $ 36,250 44.1% $ 35,785 37.6% $ 73,359 43.8% $ 72,593 38.5% Home Meridian 16,932 20.6% 30,516 32.1% 35,742 21.3% 56,940 30.2% Domestic Upholstery 28,677 34.9% 28,556 30.0% 57,590 34.4% 58,583 31.1% All Other 290 0.4% 224 0.2% 774 0.5% 536 0.3% Consolidated $ 82,149 100% $ 95,081 100% $ 167,465 100% $ 188,652 100% Gross profit / (loss) Hooker Branded $ 10,541 29.1% $ 10,708 29.9% $ 21,605 29.5% $ 22,165 30.5% Home Meridian 1,054 6.2% 5,946 19.5% 3,787 10.6% 9,397 16.5% Domestic Upholstery 5,305 18.5% 4,646 16.3% 10,585 18.4% 9,351 16.0% All Other (63 ) -21.7% (378 ) -168.8% (139 ) -18.0% (619 ) -115.5% Consolidated $ 16,837 20.5% $ 20,922 22.0% $ 35,838 21.4% $ 40,294 21.4% Operating (loss) / income Hooker Branded $ 10 0.0% $ (329 ) -0.9% $ 37 0.1% $ (150 ) -0.2% Home Meridian (3,916 ) -23.1% (896 ) -2.9% (6,754 ) -18.9% (4,169 ) -7.3% Domestic Upholstery (408 ) -1.4% (1,285 ) -4.5% (1,004 ) -1.7% (2,593 ) -4.4% All Other (87 ) -30.0% (639 ) -285.3% (244 ) -31.5% (1,257 ) -234.5% Consolidated $ (4,401 ) -5.4% $ (3,149 ) -3.3% $ (7,965 ) -4.8% $ (8,169 ) -4.3%